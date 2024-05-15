Amazfit Active Smartwatch Receives Zepp OS 3.5 with Exciting New Features

Amazfit Active smartwatch gets Zepp OS 3.5 update, featuring the AI-powered Zepp Flow, improved sports modes, offline maps, and expanded mini app ecosystem.

Amazfit has officially rolled out the Zepp OS 3.5 update for its Active smartwatch, bringing a host of new features designed to enhance user experience. This update, first announced at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, introduces Zepp Flow, a natural language AI voice assistant, and several other improvements aimed at making the smartwatch more intuitive and versatile.

Zepp Flow: The Highlight of Zepp OS 3.5

Zepp Flow is the centerpiece of the Zepp OS 3.5 update. Unlike traditional voice assistants that require specific command phrases, Zepp Flow allows users to interact naturally with their smartwatch. This means you can speak to your Amazfit Active in a conversational manner, making tasks like starting a workout, checking health data, or managing daily activities more seamless and efficient. The AI is designed to understand and interpret freeform speech, eliminating the need for predefined commands.

The integration of Zepp Flow marks a significant step forward in wearable technology, providing users with a more fluid and intuitive way to interact with their devices. This AI-powered feature supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, and is available in regions such as the USA, Canada, Europe, Africa, India, and Singapore​​.

New and Improved Features

Enhanced User Interface

The Zepp OS 3.5 update brings a refreshed user interface to the Amazfit Active, ensuring a smoother and more visually appealing experience. This includes new watch faces and streamlined navigation, making it easier for users to access the information and functions they need.

Expanded Mini App Ecosystem

With the latest update, users can access a broader selection of mini apps through the Zepp App. These include tools like a Bluetooth Thermometer, Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor, and Bluetooth Environment Quality Assistant. This expansion allows for more personalized and detailed health and fitness tracking​.

Improved Sports Modes

The update also enhances existing sports modes and introduces new ones. For instance, the Track Run mode now offers more detailed control over laps and tracks. Additionally, two new sports modes, Climbing and Hiking, have been added, catering to outdoor enthusiasts and expanding the range of activities that the smartwatch can accurately monitor​.

Offline Maps and Smart Notifications

Zepp OS 3.5 brings offline maps to the Amazfit Active, allowing users to navigate without needing an internet connection. This is particularly useful for outdoor activities where connectivity may be limited. Additionally, the update improves smart notifications, enabling users to receive and respond to messages from apps like WhatsApp directly from their smartwatch using voice commands​.

Availability

The Zepp OS 3.5 update began rolling out on May 10, 2024, and is available for download via the Zepp App. Amazfit Active users worldwide are encouraged to update their devices to enjoy the new features and improvements. This update reflects Amazfit’s commitment to continuously enhancing the user experience through innovative technology and user-friendly designs​.