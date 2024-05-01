Amazfit Offers Substantial Discounts During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Amazfit has launched a significant discount campaign on its range of smartwatches as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. The sale, starting from May 2, features discounts up to 53% on various models.

Key Highlights:

Discounts on flagship Amazfit smartwatches available on Amazon and at Chroma retail stores.

Sale features models like the Amazfit GTR 2 New Version at a 53% discount.

Additional models on sale include Amazfit Active, Active Edge, Cheetah, Balance, Cheetah Pro, T-Rex Ultra, and Falcon.

Features vary across models, including advanced fitness tracking, GPS navigation, health monitoring, and rugged designs for outdoor use.

Comprehensive Sale Details

Highly Discounted Models:

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version : Now at INR 7,999, down from INR 16,999.

: Now at INR 7,999, down from INR 16,999. Amazfit Active and Active Edge : Each available for INR 10,999, reduced from INR 19,999.

: Each available for INR 10,999, reduced from INR 19,999. Amazfit Cheetah : Priced at INR 19,999, down from INR 25,999.

: Priced at INR 19,999, down from INR 25,999. Amazfit Balance : Now at INR 21,999, previously INR 30,999.

: Now at INR 21,999, previously INR 30,999. Amazfit Cheetah Pro : Reduced to INR 27,999 from INR 39,999.

: Reduced to INR 27,999 from INR 39,999. Amazfit T-Rex Ultra : Available for INR 42,999, down from INR 59,999.

: Available for INR 42,999, down from INR 59,999. Amazfit Falcon: Offered at INR 49,999, originally INR 64,999.

Enhanced Features Across the Range

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version stands out with an HD AMOLED touchscreen display and a battery life of up to 11 hours. It supports bluetooth calling, music storage, and a fully rotatable screen suitable for both left and right-handed users.

Amazfit Active includes a 1.75″ HD AMOLED display, over 120 exercise modes, built-in Alexa, and navigation capabilities.

Amazfit Active Edge offers rugged design, AI Health Coach, and significant water resistance, making it ideal for various outdoor activities.

Amazfit Cheetah focuses on runners, featuring GPS, MaxTrack technology, and over 150 sports modes.

Amazfit Balance is designed for holistic wellness with features like dual-LED BioTracker 5.0 PPG sensor and body composition measurement.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro and T-Rex Ultra cater to demanding outdoor conditions and fitness requirements, with features like titanium alloy bezels, high visibility AMOLED displays, and extensive satellite navigation support.

Amazfit Falcon excels in extreme sports with its aircraft-grade titanium build, sapphire crystal glass, and compatibility with various sports and navigation systems.

This extensive sale provides an excellent opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and those interested in advanced health monitoring technology to acquire premium smartwatches at reduced prices. For more details and to view the entire range of discounted smartwatches, visit Amazon or any participating retail store.