Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Unveiling Top Mobile Deals

Discover the hottest deals on Samsung, OnePlus, and more in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Save big with bank discounts and exchange offers starting May 2!

Amazon’s much-anticipated Great Summer Sale 2024 is set to make a splash from May 2, offering a treasure trove of deals on the latest smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi. This summer, Amazon is turning up the heat with discounts of up to 40% on top-tier mobile phones, coupled with additional bank discounts and enticing exchange offers.

Prime Access and Bank Discounts

Prime members enjoy the privilege of early access starting at midnight on May 2, a full 12 hours before the general public. For those looking to stretch their dollar even further, Amazon has partnered with ICICI, BOBCARD, and OneCard, offering up to a 10% instant discount on purchases made with these cards.

Spotlight on Top Deals

OnePlus Extravaganza: The OnePlus 12 and 11 series lead the charge with substantial price cuts. The OnePlus 11R, for instance, is dropping from Rs 39,999 to an appealing Rs 29,999. The newer OnePlus 12 and 12R models will also see significant reductions.

Samsung Galaxy Series: The Samsung Galaxy A and M series are also getting major markdowns. The Galaxy A55 5G, a new release, is listed at Rs 36,999, down from its premium bracket. Additionally, the flagship Galaxy S24 will be available for Rs 74,999.

iPhone Offers: iPhone enthusiasts should mark their calendars as Amazon teases discounts on select models, including the iPhone 13, priced at Rs 47,499, providing a budget-friendly option for Apple fans.

Budget-Friendly Buys: For those on a tighter budget, the Redmi Narzo series offers an entry point with models like the Narzo 70 starting at just Rs 7,499.

Additional Savings and EMI Options

Beyond the direct discounts, shoppers can benefit from no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,542 per month, making high-end technology accessible without the upfront financial strain.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is not just a sale; it’s a perfect opportunity to upgrade your technology game with state-of-the-art smartphones at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re a gadget guru or looking for your next budget-friendly upgrade, Amazon’s lineup of deals promises something for everyone.