Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K in India

Amazon has introduced the Fire TV Stick 4K in India, priced at INR 5,999. This new device offers enhanced streaming in Ultra HD, alongside a host of smart features aimed at improving home entertainment.

Key Highlights:

Available for pre-order on Amazon.in, with sales starting from May 13, 2024.

Features include 4K streaming, voice commands through Alexa, and access to over 12,000 apps.

Priced competitively at INR 5,999 for the Indian market.

Enhanced Viewing and Smart Home Integration

The Fire TV Stick 4K, equipped with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, facilitates fast 4K streaming, responsive navigation, and quick app launches. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, providing a cinematic viewing experience with vibrant picture quality and immersive audio.

“Customers are increasingly seeking high-performance streaming options that offer both superior picture and audio quality from the comfort of their homes,” noted Anish Unnikrishnan, General Manager for Amazon Devices India.

Voice-Controlled Entertainment

The device comes with an Alexa Voice Remote, enabling users to find, launch, and control content effortlessly. It is compatible with a variety of TVs and allows users to manage TV power and volume through a single remote. Additionally, users can enhance their audio experience by connecting Echo smart speakers to the Fire TV Stick 4K via the Alexa app.

Access to a Rich Content Library

Users have access to millions of movies and TV show episodes across 12,000+ apps available through the Appstore. This includes streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. The device also offers live channel streaming from traditional DTH services.

Energy Efficiency

Amazon continues to focus on sustainability, reducing the carbon footprint of its Fire TV Stick devices through the use of sustainable materials and energy-efficient designs. The new model includes a Low Power Mode to conserve energy when not in active use.

Availability

The Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order today and will start shipping on May 13, 2024. It can also be found at leading retail stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales from the same date.