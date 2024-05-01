American Express to Launch New Campus in Gurugram, India

Discover the features of American Express's new campus in Gurugram, India, enhancing workspaces with modern design and sustainability.

American Express is set to inaugurate a new campus in Gurugram, India, at the end of May 2024. The campus, covering nearly one-million square feet, is designed with a focus on sustainability, wellness, and advanced workplace design. It has earned the LEED Gold certification, a mark of its eco-friendly construction.

Key Highlights:

Location: Sector 74A, Gurugram, India

Sector 74A, Gurugram, India Size: Nearly one-million square feet

Nearly one-million square feet Certification: LEED Gold for sustainable design

LEED Gold for sustainable design Features: Modern ergonomic workstations, health-focused facilities, and extensive green spaces

Modern ergonomic workstations, health-focused facilities, and extensive green spaces Amenities: Cafeteria with live kitchen, fitness center, sports courts, and more

Cafeteria with live kitchen, fitness center, sports courts, and more Technology: State-of-the-art systems for enhanced collaboration and workplace flexibility

Introduction to the New Campus

American Express’s new facility in Gurugram represents a significant development in the company’s global infrastructure. “This new office building provides a modern, energy-efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide,” stated Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager at American Express, India.

The campus stands as the largest office structure American Express has constructed from the ground up globally. “It incorporates the latest design, sustainability, and technology advancements,” commented Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Global Real Estate & Workplace Experience at American Express.

A Focus on Modern Workplace and Sustainability

The design philosophy of the Gurugram campus centers on the health and well-being of its employees. It features sprawling green spaces, community areas with lounges and pantries, and various facilities designed to support both work and relaxation. These include modern ergonomic workstations, quiet rooms, recreational rooms, and lounges, alongside onsite healthcare facilities.

In terms of sustainability, the campus includes LED lighting, smart building systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and uses renewable energy sources like solar thermal power for hot water and lighting. These features underscore American Express’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Enhancing Community and Connectivity

The campus is designed to foster a sense of community and belonging among colleagues. Employees can enjoy amenities such as a vibrant cafeteria with a live kitchen, fitness facilities, outdoor sports courts, and indoor table games. “By leveraging the latest technology, colleagues can connect seamlessly, enhancing flexibility and collaboration across the campus and with colleagues in other locations,” explained Singh.

In addition to the Gurugram site, American Express has several other facilities across India, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, supporting every division of the company and delivering innovative products and services.

This expansion not only reflects American Express’s dedication to innovative workplace solutions but also its broader commitment to growth and development within India