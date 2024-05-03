Apple iPhone 15 Hits Record Low Price on Amazon – Grab Yours Now

In a surprising move, Amazon India has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black). The highly sought-after smartphone is now available for a jaw-dropping Rs 22,725. Tech enthusiasts and Apple fans are scrambling to take advantage of this incredible discount.

How is This Price Possible?

The iPhone 15’s record-low price is due to a combination of factors. Here’s the breakdown:

Amazon Discount: Amazon is offering a substantial flat discount on the iPhone 15’s original listing price of Rs 79,900.

Exchange Offer: Buyers can further reduce the price by trading in an eligible older smartphone. Amazon is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 44,250 for older devices in good working condition.

Bank Offer: Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can receive an extra discount of up to Rs 3,525 on their purchase.

When all these offers are combined, the final price of the Apple iPhone 15 goes down to a remarkably low Rs 22,725.

iPhone 15: A Flagship Experience

The Apple iPhone 15 retains its reputation as a top-of-the-line smartphone even with its release cycle coming to a close. Let’s recap some of its key features:

A16 Bionic Chip: Delivers exceptional processing power for demanding apps, games, and seamless multitasking.

Impressive Camera System: Capture stunning photos and videos, even in low-light environments.

All-Day Battery Life: Enjoy extended use without worrying about constant recharging.

Sleek Design and Durability: The iPhone 15 boasts a stylish premium build and IP68 water resistance.

Is It Legitimate?

It’s natural to be slightly skeptical with such a drastic price difference. Rest assured, the offer on Amazon India is a legitimate way to obtain a brand-new iPhone 15 at a much lower cost. However, there are a few crucial factors to keep in mind:

Exchange Value: The maximum exchange value applies only to specific high-end smartphones in excellent condition. Your potential exchange value will depend on your current device.

Bank Offer: You must be an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holder to benefit from the additional discount.

Rush to Get Your Hands on This Deal

This limited-time offer is likely to sell out quickly due to high demand. If you’re in the market for a new iPhone at a budget-friendly price, act fast! Remember, the exchange value and bank offers may be subject to change, so it’s best to check Amazon’s listing for the most up-to-date details.