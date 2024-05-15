Apple’s New iPhone and iPad Features Help Users with Disabilities

Apple introduces new accessibility features for iPhone and iPad, including Assistive Access, Live Speech, and Personal Voice, enhancing usability for users with disabilities.

Apple has recently announced a suite of new accessibility features for the iPhone and iPad, aimed at improving the usability of its devices for individuals with physical, cognitive, and speech disabilities. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that its technology is accessible to everyone.

Assistive Access for Cognitive Disabilities

One of the key features introduced is Assistive Access, designed to simplify the iOS interface for users with cognitive disabilities. This feature declutters the app interface, presenting only essential functions with larger text and high-contrast buttons. It merges primary apps like Phone, FaceTime, and Messages into a unified experience, making it easier for users to navigate their devices and perform everyday tasks such as making calls, taking photos, and listening to music​.

Live Speech and Personal Voice

For individuals with speech impairments, Apple has introduced Live Speech and Personal Voice. Live Speech allows users to type out messages that are then spoken aloud by their device during phone calls or in-person conversations. This feature can be especially beneficial for those who have lost their ability to speak due to conditions such as ALS.

Personal Voice, on the other hand, enables users to create a custom, synthesized voice that sounds like them. By recording 15 minutes of speech on their iPhone or iPad, users can generate a personalized voice model that retains their unique vocal characteristics. This voice can then be used to communicate with friends and family, preserving a sense of individuality and personal connection​.

Point and Speak in Magnifier

For users with visual impairments, Apple has enhanced its Magnifier app with the Point and Speak feature. This function helps users interact with physical objects that have text labels, such as household appliances. By using the iPhone or iPad camera and LiDAR scanner, the device can read aloud the text on buttons and controls as the user points to them, making it easier to operate these devices independently​​.

Additional Accessibility Features

Apple has also rolled out several other features to support users with various disabilities. These include:

Voice Control : Now offering phonetic suggestions to help users correct words that sound alike, such as “do,” “due,” and “dew.”

: Now offering phonetic suggestions to help users correct words that sound alike, such as “do,” “due,” and “dew.” Switch Control : Enabling users with motor disabilities to turn any switch into a virtual game controller.

: Enabling users with motor disabilities to turn any switch into a virtual game controller. Adjustable Text Size : Making it easier for users with low vision to change text size across Mac apps.

: Making it easier for users with low vision to change text size across Mac apps. Animation Control: Allowing users sensitive to rapid animations to pause images with moving elements, such as GIFs, in Messages and Safari​.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day Celebrations

In conjunction with Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Apple is also launching several initiatives to highlight its commitment to accessibility. These include spotlighting disability community leaders on the App Store, featuring accessible technology podcasts, and offering ASL music videos on Apple Music. Additionally, Apple Store locations worldwide will host sessions to educate customers about the new accessibility features​​.

Apple’s latest accessibility features are a testament to its dedication to creating technology that serves everyone. By introducing tools like Assistive Access, Live Speech, and Personal Voice, Apple is not only enhancing the usability of its devices but also empowering individuals with disabilities to connect, communicate, and engage more effectively with the world around them.