Aston Martin Vantage 2025 Test Drive: A Powerful Design to Push Driver Limits

Explore the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage’s test drive insights featuring a powerful design, advanced dynamics, and a 656 hp engine for ultimate driving pleasure.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage encapsulates a blend of heritage and modern engineering, designed to enhance and intensify the driving experience. The latest Vantage model offers significant upgrades in power, agility, and driving dynamics, making it a standout in the sports car segment.

Enhanced Power and Performance

The Vantage boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine developed in partnership with Mercedes-AMG, delivering an impressive 656 horsepower. This power increase, coupled with a sophisticated 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and an advanced electronic rear differential, ensures that the Vantage offers not just speed but also superior handling and stability.

Cutting-Edge Driving Dynamics

A key highlight of the 2025 Vantage is its state-of-the-art active vehicle dynamics control system. This system uses a 6D-IMU to monitor the car’s movements, adjusting its electronic stability program (ESP) to optimize ride, handling, and steering. This allows for precise control in various driving conditions, whether on the road or track. The system also includes features like Integrated Brake Slip Control and Traction Slip Vectoring, enhancing the car’s agility and response during cornering.

Exterior Enhancements

Externally, the Vantage shows off a muscular aesthetic with increased body width and a larger front grille designed to improve air intake by 29%. Additional features like air curtains and a newly designed front splitter aid in aerodynamics, cooling, and performance.

Interior and Technology

Inside, Aston Martin moves away from the previous Mercedes COMAND system, adopting their own infotainment platform first seen in the DB12. This system features a 10.25-inch touchscreen and retains physical buttons for essential controls, blending modern technology with traditional ease of use. The infotainment system supports both Android and iOS devices, offers 3D navigation, and integrates online connectivity to keep the vehicle connected at all times​​.

Driver-Focused Design

The Vantage’s design philosophy emphasizes driver engagement. Adjustable Traction Control (ATC) offers selectable levels of wheel slip, enabling drivers to tailor the driving dynamics to their preference and skill level. This feature exemplifies Aston Martin’s commitment to delivering a thrilling yet approachable driving experience.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is more than just a fast car; it is a testament to the synthesis of advanced technology and traditional craftsmanship. With its enhanced power, revolutionary dynamics, and driver-focused design, the Vantage continues to push the limits of what sports cars can achieve.