ASUS Introduces Limited Edition Marshmallow MD100 Mouse

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech company, has launched two limited editions of its MD100 Marshmallow Mouse in collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert. The ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Steven Harrington Edition and Philip Colbert Edition bring unique artistic designs to their tech accessories lineup.

Key Highlights:

Collaboration with artists Steven Harrington and Philip Colbert.

Vibrant designs: psychedelic-pop and pop-art aesthetics.

Features include a 365-day battery life and whisper-quiet efficiency.

Available on Amazon from 1st June at a starting price of INR 1599.

Artist Collaborations

Steven Harrington, known for his psychedelic-pop style, and Philip Colbert, recognized for his pop-art flair, have each created distinct designs for these special editions. Harrington’s edition features a blend of cosmic and tropical elements, while Colbert’s edition showcases dynamic pop-art aesthetics.

Mouse Features

The MD100 mouse is designed for portability and convenience. Weighing just 56 grams, it includes a hidden carrying strap and a symmetrical design suitable for both right- and left-handed users. The mouse operates quietly, with click sounds below 20 dB, making it ideal for quiet environments like offices and libraries.

Connectivity and Battery Life

The MD100 offers dual-mode wireless connectivity with support for both RF 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring precise and lag-free input. It boasts a power-saving mode that extends battery life up to 365 days. The durable switches have a 10-million-click lifespan, and users can toggle between three DPI levels for precision.

Antibacterial Guard Treatment

The mouse surface is treated with Antibacterial Guard, inhibiting bacterial growth by over 99% within 24 hours.

Availability and Pricing

The ASUS MD100 Steven Harrington Edition and Philip Colbert Edition will be available on Amazon starting from 1st June, with prices starting at INR 1599.

Specifications:

Model:

ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Steven Harrington Edition

ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100 Philip Colbert Edition

Color:

Lilac with tropical aesthetic design

Black with lobster art design

Operating System:

Windows® 10

Windows® 11

Weight:

56g

Battery Type:

AA battery

Resolution:

Up to 1600 dpi

Connectivity Technology: