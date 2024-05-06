ASUS Introduces New MD200 SmartO Mouse with Enhanced Features

ASUS today launched its latest product, the SmartO Mouse MD200, available in Secret Black and Green Tea Latte color options. The mouse, designed for high functionality and style, is priced at INR 2499 and will be accessible through both online and offline channels.

Key Highlights:

The SmartO Mouse MD200 offers a built-in carrying band for easy mobility and reduced risk of drops.

Features ASUS Antibacterial Guard, proven to reduce bacterial growth by over 99% in 24 hours.

Provides both 2.4 GHz RF and Bluetooth connectivity options for seamless, flexible user experience.

Includes six programmable buttons and adjustable DPI and polling rate through Armoury Crate software.

Enhanced Usability and Hygiene

The MD200 is not only a tool for enhancing productivity but also promotes hygiene with its antibacterial surface treatment. This feature is especially valuable in shared work environments, helping to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Flexible and Customizable Connectivity

The ASUS SmartO Mouse supports dual connectivity modes—2.4 GHz RF for quick, lag-free responses and Bluetooth for energy efficiency and multi-device pairing. This versatility is ideal for professionals who multitask across various devices.

Technical Specifications and Design

The SmartO Mouse MD200 is compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems, featuring six programmable buttons and a high-precision 4,200 DPI sensor. Its sleek design includes a durable aluminium scroll wheel and PTFE mouse feet for smooth, reliable operation.

Upcoming Exciting Additions

ASUS also announced upcoming special editions of the Marshmallow Mouse MD100, including collaborations with artists Philip Colbert and Steven Harrington, which aim to bring vibrant and stylish design choices to consumers.

Availability and Pricing

The ASUS SmartO Mouse MD200 is available for INR 2499 on the ASUS e-shop, major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and at multi-brand retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and all ASUS authorized dealers.

This new launch from ASUS emphasizes practical enhancements that cater to the modern professional’s needs, combining style, mobility, and health-conscious innovations in a compact, ergonomic design.