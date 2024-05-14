ASUS ROG Ally X Specs Surface Ahead of June 2 Launch

Discover the cutting-edge ASUS ROG Ally X, featuring a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 120Hz FHD display, and advanced connectivity options. Full reveal on June 2.

With anticipation building around the ASUS ROG Ally X, details about its specifications and features have begun to emerge, setting the stage for its reveal on June 2. This next-gen handheld gaming device is expected to push the boundaries of portable gaming with its powerful hardware and versatile gaming capabilities.

Unpacking the Hardware

The ASUS ROG Ally X is powered by the all-new Ryzen Z1 Series processor from AMD, featuring the high-performance Ryzen Z1 Extreme. This processor is built on the “Zen 4” architecture and incorporates AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics, boasting up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power. This combination promises to deliver exceptional gaming experiences, rivaling traditional game consoles in a handheld format.

The device comes equipped with 16GB of high-speed LPDDR5 6400MHz memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, ensuring quick load times and ample storage for games. It also includes a UHS-II microSD card slot for additional storage expansion, making it a formidable tool for any gamer’s arsenal.

Display and Connectivity

Highlighting its gaming prowess, the ROG Ally X features a 120Hz Full HD (1080p) touchscreen display, enhanced with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology to ensure smooth and clear gameplay without screen tearing or stuttering. The screen also boasts a maximum brightness of 500 nits, making it suitable for gaming in various lighting conditions.

For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E, ensuring a stable and fast internet connection crucial for online gaming and game streaming. It also offers versatility in gameplay modes, from solo play to connecting to a TV for a more communal gaming experience with friends.

Enhanced Gaming Features

In addition to its robust hardware, the ROG Ally X is designed with gamers’ needs in mind, featuring a dual-fan cooling system with ultra-thin heatsink fins and high-friction heat pipes to maintain optimal performance without overheating. The device also supports an array of gaming libraries and services, including Steam, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and more, ensuring that players have access to a vast selection of games across platforms.

Gamers can look forward to an immersive audio experience as well, thanks to the inclusion of AI noise-canceling technology, Hi-Res certification for headphones, and Dolby Atmos support, complemented by a built-in array microphone and a 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology.

Anticipated Release and Pricing

The ASUS ROG Ally X is set for a full reveal on June 2, with further details expected about its release date and additional features. The device is poised to offer a comprehensive and high-performance gaming experience in a portable format, appealing to gamers looking for top-tier performance on the go.