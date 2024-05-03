Beats Expands Audio Lineup with Solo 4 Headphones and Solo Buds Earbuds – Spatial Audio and Extended Battery Life Highlight New Offerings

Beats unveils Solo 4 headphones with spatial audio and 50-hour battery, plus compact Solo Buds earbuds.

Beats by Dre, an Apple subsidiary, today announced two exciting additions to its wireless audio lineup: the Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones and the Beats Solo Buds true wireless earbuds. Both products boast impressive features, catering to users seeking a premium audio experience with the convenience of long-lasting battery life.

Beats Solo 4: Immersive Sound, Unmatched Comfort

The Beats Solo 4 headphones mark a significant upgrade over their predecessors, the Solo 3. A key highlight is the inclusion of spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a technology borrowed from Apple’s AirPods line. This delivers a more immersive listening experience where sound dynamically adjusts as you move your head, creating a theater-like ambiance.

Custom-built 40mm drivers deliver clear, detailed audio. Users can personalize their sound experience through a built-in DAC enabling high-resolution lossless formats. Connectivity options include both USB-C and a 3.5mm audio cable for wired listening.

The Solo 4 headphones promise exceptional battery life, clocking up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. And with Fast Fuel technology, a quick 10-minute charge translates to 5 hours of listening time. Enhanced beamforming microphones and Class 1 Bluetooth ensure clear, reliable call quality.

Comfort hasn’t been overlooked, either. The Solo 4 retains the foldable, portable design of previous models while introducing redesigned earcups with UltraPlush cushions for extended wear.

Beats Solo Buds: Compact and Powerful

The Beats Solo Buds mark the brand’s most compact true wireless earbuds to date. This model focuses on delivering “big Beats sound” in an ultra-portable package. They seamlessly pair with both Android and iOS devices with one-touch ease.

Despite lacking active noise cancellation (ANC), the Solo Buds provide a secure, comfortable fit with four sizes of ear tips, offering decent passive noise isolation. Each earbud lasts up to 6 hours, extended to a total of 18 hours with the included charging case. Five minutes of Fast Fuel charging gives you an hour of extra playtime.

Pricing and Availability

The Beats Solo Buds will be available in June for $79.99, offered in Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red. The Beats Solo 4 headphones currently retail at $199.99 and are available for order with shipping starting today. The color palette includes Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink.

These latest additions demonstrate Beats’ commitment to offering diverse wireless audio options. The Solo 4 fills the mid-range on-ear headphone niche, while the Solo Buds offer a compelling value proposition for those seeking Beats sound in a compact, affordable true wireless package.