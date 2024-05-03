BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launches in India at Rs 1.53 Crore: A Closer Look at What’s New

Discover the new BMW M4 Competition facelift in India, priced at Rs 1.53 crore. Explore its enhanced features, design upgrades, and unmatched performance.

BMW has introduced the facelifted version of its popular high-performance vehicle, the M4 Competition, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1.53 crore, this model brings a host of upgrades in power, technology, and design that set new standards in the luxury sports car segment.

Power and Performance Enhancements

The 2024 BMW M4 Competition facelift is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which now delivers an enhanced output of 530 horsepower, up from 510 hp in the previous model. This power increase is complemented by the same robust torque of 650Nm, now extended over a broader rpm range for improved drivability. Despite these upgrades, the acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph remains a swift 3.5 seconds, with the top speed electronically capped at 250 kmph. An optional M Driver’s Package can push this limit up to 290 kmph​.

Design and Interior Upgrades

Visually, the M4 Competition facelift isn’t radically different from its predecessor but features new LED headlights and taillights along with modernized design elements that enhance its sporty appeal. The interior of the vehicle retains its luxurious ambiance with updated technology, including a dual-screen setup consisting of a 14.9-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The system’s software has also been upgraded to BMW Operating System 8.5, enhancing user interaction and connectivity​​.

Market Expectations and Availability

The BMW M4 Competition facelift is expected to strengthen BMW’s position in the high-performance segment in India, competing directly with other luxury sports cars. BMW plans to make this model available in India later this year, aiming to attract car enthusiasts who prioritize performance, luxury, and the latest technology.

The BMW M4 Competition facelift represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, offering enhanced performance, cutting-edge technology, and refined styling. It promises to be a compelling choice for luxury sports car buyers in India, combining the thrill of a sports car with the sophistication of a BMW.