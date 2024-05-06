Cadyce Achieves 25% Revenue Growth in FY23-24 with USB-C Range

Cadyce, a consumer technology brand specializing in networking and connectivity solutions, recorded a 25% year-on-year revenue growth in FY23-24, primarily due to its USB-C products. This growth highlights the increasing adoption of USB-C connectivity solutions in India.

Key Highlights:

Cadyce saw a monthly growth rate of 25% in FY23-24 for its USB-C products.

Over 1 million products were sold across India, with significant contributions from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

The company noted a 30-40% increase in quarterly shipments due to high demand for its USB-C range.

Detailed Growth Analysis

In the fiscal year 23-24, Cadyce experienced a significant upturn in its business metrics, especially within its USB-C product line. This included an array of cables, hubs, docks, and adapters. The products catered effectively to the evolving market needs, seeing a balanced distribution across various city tiers. Sales data indicated that Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad accounted for 70% of the sales. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also showed robust sales figures, contributing 20% and 5% respectively.

Consumer Engagement and Business Expansion

Swati Shah, Co-Founder of Cadyce, commented on the growth, stating, “The response to our USB-C products has been very encouraging. With the ongoing shift towards USB-C interfaces, our focus remains on delivering accessible and comprehensive solutions to meet the market demand.” The company also highlighted the role of repeat customers, who accounted for 30-40% of sales, underscoring strong consumer loyalty.

Cadyce is not only enhancing its product offerings but also expanding its distribution capabilities. With a growing network of physical retail outlets and an enhanced online presence, including a robust e-commerce strategy on platforms like its own website and other major online retailers, Cadyce is poised for further growth.

This strategic expansion, combined with a focus on high-demand products, positions Cadyce well to capitalize on market trends and consumer preferences in the coming years.