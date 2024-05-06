Cadyce Achieves 25% Revenue Growth in FY23-24 with USB-C Range

May 6, 2024
Shweta Bansal
2 Min Read
May 6, 2024
Cadyce Achieves 25% Revenue Growth in FY23-24 with USB-C Range
Cadyce reports a 25% annual revenue increase in FY23-24, driven by strong sales of its USB-C products across India.

Cadyce, a consumer technology brand specializing in networking and connectivity solutions, recorded a 25% year-on-year revenue growth in FY23-24, primarily due to its USB-C products. This growth highlights the increasing adoption of USB-C connectivity solutions in India.

Key Highlights:

  • Cadyce saw a monthly growth rate of 25% in FY23-24 for its USB-C products.
  • Over 1 million products were sold across India, with significant contributions from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
  • The company noted a 30-40% increase in quarterly shipments due to high demand for its USB-C range.

Detailed Growth Analysis

In the fiscal year 23-24, Cadyce experienced a significant upturn in its business metrics, especially within its USB-C product line. This included an array of cables, hubs, docks, and adapters. The products catered effectively to the evolving market needs, seeing a balanced distribution across various city tiers. Sales data indicated that Tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad accounted for 70% of the sales. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also showed robust sales figures, contributing 20% and 5% respectively.

Consumer Engagement and Business Expansion

Swati Shah, Co-Founder of Cadyce, commented on the growth, stating, “The response to our USB-C products has been very encouraging. With the ongoing shift towards USB-C interfaces, our focus remains on delivering accessible and comprehensive solutions to meet the market demand.” The company also highlighted the role of repeat customers, who accounted for 30-40% of sales, underscoring strong consumer loyalty.

Cadyce is not only enhancing its product offerings but also expanding its distribution capabilities. With a growing network of physical retail outlets and an enhanced online presence, including a robust e-commerce strategy on platforms like its own website and other major online retailers, Cadyce is poised for further growth.

This strategic expansion, combined with a focus on high-demand products, positions Cadyce well to capitalize on market trends and consumer preferences in the coming years.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Shweta Bansal

Shweta, a tech journalist from New Delhi, specializes in AI and IOT. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives, emphasizing the role of women in tech.

