Elista Launches New Smart LED TVs Powered by Coolita OS

Explore Elista's new Smart LED TVs with Coolita OS, offering top-tier entertainment with high-definition visuals and robust connectivity.

Elista, under TeknoDome, has introduced two new Smart LED TVs featuring Coolita OS, designed for seamless streaming and superior home entertainment. The models, LED-SF43EBA88 (43 inches) and LED-SH32EBA86 (32 inches), are available across India, bringing an enhanced viewing experience at competitive prices.

Key Highlights:

Both models are equipped with A+ grade panels and 20W sound systems.

The Smart TVs support various streaming services including Prime Videos, Sony Liv, and YouTube.

Available with a one-year warranty, the TVs are priced at Rs. 35,990 for the 43″ model and Rs. 17,990 for the 32″ model.

Smart TV Features and Connectivity Elista’s latest Smart TVs come with Coolita OS, an operating system that provides a library of global and local content, enabling users to stream popular shows and movies. The operating system ensures quick access to updates and allows the addition of apps via the built-in App Store. The TVs offer connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring, with physical ports for HDMI, USB, and Ethernet, ensuring versatile connectivity.

Enhanced Viewing and Audio Experience The new models feature Full HD and HD resolutions for sharp image quality, housed in sleek frames for enhanced visual appeal. The inclusion of a 20W sound setup aims to provide a rich audio experience. These features are combined with a lag-free interface powered by a Quad-core processor, promising quick boot-up times and smooth operation.

Design and Installation Flexibility Designed for flexibility, the Smart TVs can be mounted on a wall for a modern look or placed on a cabinet with the included desktop stand. The package includes a smart remote controller, batteries, and a user manual, providing everything needed for setup and use.

Commitment to Local Manufacturing Elista is expanding its influence in India’s consumer electronics market with substantial investments in manufacturing. The company operates two plants in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, aiming to produce significant volumes of TVs and LED monitors to meet both domestic and international demands.

Statements from Company Leadership Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: “We are excited to once again enhance the Smart TV experience for Indian homes. Our new models are tailored to cater to the diverse tastes of modern viewers, combining a vast content library with superior picture and sound quality, providing a premium cinematic experience at an accessible price.”