Ferrato Unveils New Electric Motorcycle “Disruptor” at Competitive Price

Discover Ferrato's new electric motorcycle, the Disruptor, featuring a 129 km range, modern design, and advanced safety features, now available for pre-booking.

Ferrato, a brand under Okaya EV, has launched its electric motorcycle, the Disruptor, priced at INR 1,59,999. This new model is known for its strong performance and advanced technology features, aiming to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) market in India.

Key Highlights:

Peak Performance: The Disruptor delivers a peak torque of 228 Nm and reaches a top speed of 95 km/h.

Extended Range: Equipped with a 3.97 kWh battery, it offers a 129 km range on a single charge.

Innovative Design: Features a sleek, modern look with a digital-hybrid display and robust build.

Enhanced Safety: Comes with advanced braking systems, superior suspension, and an IP-67 rated battery for increased durability.

The Launch Event

At the launch, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV, shared his excitement about the new offering. He remarked, “The Disruptor is designed to meet the needs of Indian bike enthusiasts looking for powerful and sustainable mobility solutions.” He also highlighted that the Disruptor is a product made in India, equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Design and Technology

The Disruptor is built with a PMSM center motor and offers three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sports, allowing for a versatile riding experience. Its design emphasizes connectivity with features like integrated Bluetooth, GPS connectivity, geo-fencing, and Find My Vehicle functionality, making it a smart choice for modern riders.

The motorcycle also features disc brakes, alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension, and mono-shock rear suspension, ensuring it is well-equipped for both performance and safety.

Battery and Durability

The Disruptor uses a lithium-ion LFP battery with a capacity of 3.97 kWh, suitable for India’s varied climate conditions. The battery’s higher thermal threshold and longer life cycle compared to NMC technology make it a reliable choice. It also comes with a comprehensive 3-year/30,000 km warranty, assuring long-term reliability.

Availability

The Disruptor is currently available for pre-booking on Ferrato’s official website, with deliveries expected to start within 90 days.