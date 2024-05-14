Google I/O 2024 Preview: What to Expect from Android 15 to Pixie AI

Discover what to expect at Google I/O 2024, from new Android 15 features to the launch of Pixie AI assistant, and how to participate in the event.

Google I/O, the annual developer conference by Google, is set to take place on May 14, 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The event will be available via live stream worldwide, allowing both live and virtual attendees to tune in. Here’s a rundown of what to expect from the event:

Android 15 Features and Enhancements

Android 15 is expected to be a focal point of Google I/O 2024. Google has already released the first betas, showcasing new features such as an updated Privacy Sandbox, enhanced in-app camera controls, and a new power efficiency mode. Additional anticipated features include improved satellite connectivity, lock screen widgets tailored for tablets, and a redesigned status bar aimed at increasing user-friendliness on mobile devices​.

Introducing Pixie: A New AI Assistant

One of the most anticipated announcements is the introduction of Pixie, a new AI assistant exclusive to the Pixel devices, expected to debut with the Pixel 9 series later in the year. Pixie is rumored to incorporate all functionalities of the existing Google Assistant and introduce new capabilities, enhancing the user experience with more personalized and interactive features.

Advances in Gemini AI and Wear OS

The conference is also set to cover significant updates to Gemini AI, which could include improvements to Google’s machine learning models and applications, particularly in how developers can integrate these technologies into consumer applications. Additionally, updates on Wear OS are expected, which could include new integrations and functionalities for Google’s wearable platform​.

Pixel 8a and Other Hardware Teasers

While Google generally reserves major hardware announcements for the fall, there may be teasers or previews of upcoming devices like the Pixel 8a. This device is anticipated to feature upgrades such as a 120Hz display and advanced chipsets, maintaining a competitive edge in the mid-range smartphone market​​.

How to Participate

Google I/O is open for registration through its official website. The event encourages developers and tech enthusiasts to engage with the sessions by registering online, which allows participants to create a customized agenda and receive recommendations based on their interests​.

The conference promises to be a comprehensive showcase of Google’s latest developments in software, hardware, and AI technologies, aiming to provide insights and tools for developers and consumers alike to better engage with and utilize Google products.