Google Podcasts App Shuts Down June 23rd: Seamlessly Transfer Your Subscriptions to YouTube Music

Google Podcasts is shutting down. Learn how to easily migrate your podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music for a smooth transition.

Google has announced that its dedicated Google Podcasts app will officially shut down on June 23rd, 2024. The company aims to consolidate its podcast offerings within YouTube Music, providing users with a streamlined listening experience.

Why the Change?

Google’s decision to discontinue its standalone podcast app stems from a desire to simplify podcast consumption for its users. Integrating podcasts directly within YouTube Music offers a centralized platform for both music and podcasts, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

How to Transfer Your Subscriptions

Fret not, podcast enthusiasts! Google has made the migration process simple. Here’s how to transfer your Google Podcasts subscriptions to YouTube Music:

Export from Google Podcasts: Open the Google Podcasts app.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see a banner notification about the shutdown. Tap “Export Subscriptions.”

Under the “Export to YouTube Music” section, select “Export.” Import to YouTube Music: You’ll be redirected to the YouTube Music app. If you don’t have it installed, you’ll be prompted to do so.

Tap “Transfer.”

Review the disclosure information and tap “Continue.”

Your podcast subscriptions will now be accessible within your YouTube Music library. Please note there might be a slight delay before all your subscriptions appear.

Alternative: Downloading Your Subscriptions

If you prefer to switch to a different podcast app, Google Podcasts allows you to download your subscriptions as an OPML file:

Open the Google Podcasts app. Tap “Export Subscriptions.” Under “Export to another app,” select “Download.”

This file can be imported into most other podcast listening apps that support OPML imports.

The Future of Podcasts on Google

With the sunsetting of Google Podcasts, the company is placing podcasts firmly within the YouTube Music ecosystem. Existing features like RSS feed integration will remain available. Podcast creators, don’t worry – Google has stated that no changes are planned for the existing Google Podcasts Manager.