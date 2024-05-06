GOVO Launches GoSurround 960 Soundbar for Enhanced Outdoor Entertainment

The Indian audio brand GOVO has introduced its GoSurround 960 Soundbar, a new addition designed to enhance outdoor entertainment with its versatile features and superior sound quality. The soundbar is set to transform indoor movie nights and outdoor gatherings with its immersive audio capabilities.

Key Highlights:

The GoSurround 960 is part of GOVO’s expanding audio product lineup.

It features a 2.1 channel system with 550 watts of peak output and an 8″ subwoofer.

The soundbar supports multiple audio modes and seamless device connectivity.

Available exclusively on Amazon at Rs.9,499 with a one-year warranty.

Growing Soundbar Market The global soundbar market is experiencing significant growth, with projections to reach $13.12 billion by 2029. GOVO’s latest offering taps into this expanding market, providing an immersive audio solution that’s perfect for the summer season.

Product Features and Design

Superior Audio Performance : The GoSurround 960 Soundbar features four 2.25″ speakers and an 8″ DSP-enabled subwoofer, delivering a powerful audio experience.

: The GoSurround 960 Soundbar features four 2.25″ speakers and an 8″ DSP-enabled subwoofer, delivering a powerful audio experience. Customizable Audio Settings : Users can choose from four equalizer modes—Movie, News, Music, and 3D—to best suit their listening preferences.

: Users can choose from four equalizer modes—Movie, News, Music, and 3D—to best suit their listening preferences. Flexible Connectivity Options : This model includes HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and Optical inputs, along with Bluetooth V5.3 for wireless streaming.

: This model includes HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and Optical inputs, along with Bluetooth V5.3 for wireless streaming. User-Friendly Controls : The soundbar is equipped with an easy-to-use remote control and on-unit buttons for adjusting audio settings.

: The soundbar is equipped with an easy-to-use remote control and on-unit buttons for adjusting audio settings. Versatile Placement: It can be mounted on the wall or placed in front of the TV, depending on user preference and space considerations.

Official Statements Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of GOVO, shared his excitement about the new product: “We’re thrilled to introduce the GoSurround 960 Soundbar, our latest addition to elevate the fun and excitement of the summer season. This soundbar delivers an unmatched audio experience, transforming summer gatherings into unforgettable celebrations.”

Conclusion The GoSurround 960 Soundbar from GOVO offers an appealing option for those looking to enhance their audio setup for both indoor and outdoor entertainment. Its combination of high-quality sound, multiple features, and competitive pricing positions it as an attractive choice for audio enthusiasts.