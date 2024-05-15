HMD Global Launches Rugged Nokia XR21 Smartphone and T21 Android Tablet

HMD Global launches the rugged Nokia XR21 smartphone and versatile HMD T21 Android tablet, offering durability and high performance for tough environments.

HMD Global has officially launched its latest rugged smartphone, the Nokia XR21, along with the HMD T21 Android tablet, targeting consumers who need durable and high-performance devices for tough environments.

Nokia XR21: Built for Durability

The Nokia XR21 is designed to withstand harsh conditions, making it an ideal choice for outdoor enthusiasts and workers in demanding environments. This rugged smartphone is MIL-STD-810H certified, ensuring it can endure drops, dust, and water exposure. The device also boasts an IP69K rating, which means it can withstand high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, and extreme temperatures.

Key Specifications and Features

Display and Design:

The XR21 features a 6.49-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It has a 100% recycled aluminum chassis, contributing to its eco-friendly design.

Performance:

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the XR21 ensures smooth performance for daily tasks and more demanding applications​​.

It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Battery Life:

The smartphone is equipped with a 4800mAh battery, promising up to two days of usage. It supports 33W fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups​.

Camera:

On the rear, it has a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture​​.

The camera setup includes features like AI Portrait, Night Mode 2.0, and Flash Shot for enhanced photography.

Additional Features:

The Nokia XR21 supports dual SIM, eSIM, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and WiFi 6.

It runs on Android 12, with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of monthly security updates​​.

HMD T21 Tablet: Versatile and Functional

Alongside the Nokia XR21, HMD Global has introduced the HMD T21 Android tablet, designed to offer a balanced mix of performance and productivity.

Display and Design:

The T21 features a 10.4-inch display, providing ample screen space for media consumption, productivity tasks, and more.

Performance and Battery:

The tablet is equipped with an 8200mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage, whether for work or entertainment.

It supports stylus input, making it a versatile device for note-taking and creative tasks.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia XR21 is priced at approximately £499 in the UK, with an expected price of around $500 for the US market. It is available in a single Midnight Black color option​​. The HMD T21’s pricing and availability details are yet to be fully disclosed, but it is expected to be competitively priced to cater to a wide range of consumers.

HMD Global continues to strengthen its portfolio with the launch of the Nokia XR21 and HMD T21, offering durable and reliable devices for users who need performance and toughness in their gadgets. With robust features and a focus on sustainability, these new devices are set to make a significant impact in the market.