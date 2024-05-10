How Cloud Computing is Enabling Digital Transformation across Industries

The corporate world is overwhelmed by a deluge of data. It has now become imperative to weed out the noise and only focus on what’s important. Cloud computing comes to the rescue by helping organizations store huge amounts of data without any extra in-house hardware. This is one of the many benefits that cloud, and cloud computing provide users. A cloud-first strategy is critical for companies prioritising the use of cloud computing for digital transformation rather than on-premises systems. Through this approach, companies can choose cloud-based solutions for creating new applications, platforms, and allied infrastructure.

Given the sheer proportion of digital data generated every day, cloud computing is indispensable in undertaking the digital transformation of organisations. Besides scaling resources whenever needed, Cloud helps improve the accessibility of remote work, ascertains data security, and supports environmental sustainability.

Understanding the Benefits of Cloud

Cloud computing offers access to high-speed servers, up-to-date databases, and the latest new-age technology tools crucial for driving the digital transformations. These tech tools facilitate faster innovation and high operational efficiencies while scaling business processes.

With the latest technology offerings of cloud operators, companies can propel digital transformations across their product categories and diverse service domains. The cutting-edge technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, big data analytics and more. This easy availability allows companies to utilise these innovative technologies for customer acquisition and market expansion without huge investments in hardware and software.

Unlike outdated and inefficient conventional on-premises systems, cloud computing provides updated, flexible and extremely efficient solutions for the seamless development of digital technologies. With cloud computing, firms can migrate their legacy systems smoothly to an efficient, modern and cost-effective technology environment. Additionally, enterprises can capitalise on the on-demand, pay-per-use resources and automatic update features that cloud computing offers to transform their operations speedily and engage with potential customers at the earliest.

Cost efficiencies and scalability are the other prized features. Since cloud solutions are most flexible, firms can meet scaling requirements swiftly in response to changing customer demands, evolving business environments or emerging opportunities. The flexibility and scalability of cloud allow enterprises to add or remove resources easily. Such flexibility leads to a substantial reduction in IT expenses, especially for entities in a rapid growth phase. As a result, companies can achieve expansion targets cost-effectively.

Supporting Novel Applications, Services, Safety and Security

As digital transformation remains a complex, continuous process, cloud computing helps companies introduce novel applications and services during their transformation journey. By using pre-configured modules, cloud computing reduces new project development time substantially. This speeds up the launch of new products and services by lowering the time to market. Such speed and agility empower enterprises to experiment further with novel products or services to meet changing consumer needs. In turn, the proactive approach ensures competitive advantage, allowing user companies to stay ahead of the innovation curve by introducing novel products.

Another vital aspect is that cloud technologies nurture a collaborative spirit by enabling individuals and dispersed teams across geographies to collaborate on projects, enhancing efficiencies and overall productivity. Through cloud programmes, companies can align strategic objectives with team goals, navigating complex, changing business landscapes with great efficiency.

Cloud computing assists in processing massive volumes of customer data. By analysing this data, companies gain immense insights into consumer preferences and behaviour, which is useful to boost brand loyalty. Cloud-based solutions also enable omni-channel experiences and real-time engagement, permitting the delivery of personalised services. With streamlined customer support processes, cloud computing permits companies to deliver much better outcomes to end-users, driving higher revenues and greater growth.

The other key element is that through cloud computing, firms can automate enterprise functions and processes. This drastically reduces any need for human intervention in many operations, particularly risky or monotonous ones. In this way, human errors are eliminated, and organisational productivity is augmented. Automation is extremely useful in managing complex workflows, scaling operations, and establishing data backup and recovery mechanisms while supporting other critical functions.

Finally, the role of cloud solutions in increasing data safety and security needs special mention. These solutions are integrated into business processes so that companies can experience top-tier security without investing big money in internal security mechanisms. The elevated levels of data safety then generate a sense of confidence among all stakeholders.

In conclusion, it must be mentioned that many companies struggle to drive digital transformation alongside cloud integration because of budgetary constraints, outdated IT infrastructure, lack of skilled human resources and security concerns.

Nevertheless, these hurdles can be overcome with ease by adopting cloud computing as an integral part of the digital transformation journey to propel higher innovation and productivity. Since cloud computing offers the requisite system architecture, network support and workflow automation, it can hasten as well as smoothen the digital transformation journey of enterprises across diverse industry domains safely, securely, and cost-effectively.

By Ritsuko Hidaka, Head of JDU – Fujitsu

Ritsuko Hidaka is a part of Fujitsu Global Delivery organization. In her current role, she is the Head of JGG Delivery Unit (JDU). JDU spans across 4 countries, namely India, Philippines, Malaysia, and China, with approximately 7,700 members and growing rapidly. The organization was setup to support Fujitsu’s business in Japan and will strengthen Fujitsu’s position as Japan’s largest IT company.