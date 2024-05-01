India to Compete in Drone Soccer World Cup 2025

India is set to make its debut in the Drone Soccer World Cup 2025 in Korea, blending technology and sport in an exciting new competition.

Drone Soccer has officially launched in India, marking a significant step in combining technology with the popular sport of soccer. This new sport involves drones designed like soccer balls, maneuvered by players in a game setting, aiming to score goals through aerial tactics.

Key Highlights:

Drone Soccer combines aerial robotics with soccer, appealing to a broad age range from children to seniors.

The Federation of International Drone Soccer Associations (FIDA) regulates the sport, with India as a founding member.

India will participate in the inaugural Drone Soccer World Cup in Korea in 2025.

Drone Soccer: A Technological Twist on Traditional Soccer

Drone Soccer is an emerging sport that mixes the excitement of soccer with the challenges of flying drones. Players use remote controls to direct drones, attempting to score by flying the ball into a goal. The game is accessible to various age groups, making it an inclusive sport.

India’s Role in Global Drone Soccer

The Drone Soccer Association India (DSAI) plays a crucial role as a founding member of FIDA and holds the exclusive rights to organize and regulate Drone Soccer in the country. It is responsible for setting up national and international tournaments and preparing the Indian team for the World Cup.

Drone Destination, a key player in the Indian drone industry, has partnered with DSAI to manage training, sales, and marketing for Drone Soccer. They are instrumental in setting up training programs and soccer arenas across India.

The International Scene and India’s Preparations

With over 20 countries participating, FIDA is the governing body for Drone Soccer worldwide, similar to FIFA’s role in traditional soccer. The first Drone Soccer World Cup is set to occur in 2025 in a custom-built stadium in Korea.

In preparation, Indian players showcased their skills in a friendly match against Korean players, demonstrating the capabilities and the potential of Drone Soccer in India.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Drone Soccer in India

DSAI is gearing up for the launch of India’s first Drone Soccer League in November 2024, with plans to hold tournaments at various levels, including schools, colleges, and clubs.

The sport not only offers a new form of entertainment and competition but also prepares participants for potential careers in drone technology and applications across various industries.

FIDA Director Suh Moon commented on the launch, expressing optimism about Drone Soccer’s growth in India due to its young, tech-oriented population.

Chairman Alok Sharma of DSAI highlighted the convergence of technology, education, and sports, which Drone Soccer epitomizes, providing both recreational and professional opportunities.

Drone Soccer in India not only introduces a new sport but also promises to be a significant addition to the e-sports and drone industries, offering unique opportunities for participation and spectatorship.