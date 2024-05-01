itel Launches Unicorn Pro: A Feature-Rich Smartwatch in India

Discover the itel Unicorn Pro smartwatch, packed with a dual-core processor, 1000 nits brightness, and extensive health monitoring features, available now in India.

itel has expanded its smartwatch series with the introduction of the Unicorn Pro, a new addition to its premium line. Priced at INR 3799, this device boasts advanced technology such as a dual-core processor and an AMOLED display with a brightness of 1000 nits.

Key Highlights:

Dual-core processor for efficient multitasking.

1.43-inch AMOLED display with 1000 Nits brightness for clear visibility in bright conditions.

Features over 200 customizable watch faces and continuous health monitoring.

Available in three colors: Copper Gold, Aluminum Silver, and Meteorite Grey.

Offers seamless Bluetooth calling and up to 15 days of standby battery life.

Enhanced Performance and Connectivity

The Unicorn Pro is equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate and supports multiple functions without lag, ensuring a seamless user experience. Users can enjoy uninterrupted music and fitness tracking, making the Unicorn Pro ideal for active lifestyles. Its stainless steel design and customizable watch faces add to its aesthetic appeal, allowing personalization and style.

Health and Fitness Features

The Unicorn Pro excels in health monitoring, featuring real-time heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and more. It offers over 100 sports modes, a mood monitor, stress and sleep tracking, and reminders for hydration and rest, catering to a broad spectrum of health and wellness needs.

User-Friendly Technology

Equipped with voice recognition capabilities, the Unicorn Pro allows users to control their device efficiently through voice commands. This smartwatch ensures users can maintain connectivity with ease, thanks to its advanced Bluetooth technology and functional design elements like a magnetic rotating crown.

Statement from the CEO

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, expressed enthusiasm about the new launch, stating, “The Unicorn Pro represents our commitment to blending style with performance in the smartwatch market. We aim to provide users with a device that enhances their daily life, from health monitoring to staying connected.”

Technical Specifications