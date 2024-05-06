itel Unveils Massive Discounts on Flagship Smartphones During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 in India

itel, a leading smartphone brand has announced massive discounts on its existing range of flagship smartphones in India during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started from May 2 2024. Renowned for introducing industry-first features at best prices, itel has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation while catering to the needs of budget-conscious buyers. With these enticing discounts with bank offers, the brand invites smartphone enthusiasts to seize the perfect moment and acquire their desired devices at unbeatable prices.

itel A70 smartphone:

The itel A70 smartphone, featuring a massive 12GB RAM (with memory fusion) and 256GB storage, is being offered at an impressive INR 5,999 with exciting bank offers. Noteworthy for its robust 5000 mAh battery, the itel A70 boasts a sizable 6.6-inch HD+ Display adorned with an interactive Dynamic Bar, ensuring an immersive multimedia experience. Available in four captivating colours – Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, and Starlish Black – this smartphone seamlessly blends performance with style.

itel P55+:

Flaunting an elegant vegan leather finish that exudes sophistication, the itel P55+ featuring a generous 16GB RAM (with memory fusion) and a massive 256GB storage, is now available at a heavily discounted price of INR 8,999, making it an irresistible proposition for smartphone enthusiasts seeking a perfect blend of style and substance. This device showcases a 6.6-inch HD+ punch hole display with a swift 90Hz refresh rate, complemented by a Dynamic Bar that adapts based on notifications. Running on the latest Android 13 OS, it boasts a 50MP primary camera paired with an AI secondary camera, along with an 8MP front shooter for selfies. Additionally, the smartphone offers enhanced security with its side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

itel S24

The new itel S24, part of the brand’s S series, runs on the powerful MediaTek Helio G91 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. The itel S24 also gets the Dynamic Bar that shows notifications around the front camera cutout, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience. It flaunts a 108-megapixel rear camera unit, allowing you to capture stunning visuals with ease. The itel S24 is priced at a discounted rate of INR 9,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, available in Dawn White and Starry Black colourways.