Kodak Launches Competitive TV Deals for Upcoming Sales on Amazon and Flipkart

Kodak is set to offer significant discounts on its range of televisions during the Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, starting from May 2, 2024. The sales, which coincide with the ongoing IPL season, aim to enhance the viewing experience for cricket fans and customers across the country. Highlighted offers include a variety of screen sizes and advanced features across multiple models, with special bank discounts for easier purchasing.

Key Highlights:

Sales start on May 2, 2024, with early access beginning a day earlier.

Televisions start at a low price of INR 5,555.

Discounts include a 10% instant reduction with specific bank cards and EMI options on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Featured products include KODAK’s latest QLED TVs with Google TV, offering enhanced visual and audio technologies.

Comprehensive Offer Details

Upgraded Television Models Kodak is introducing several television models during the sales period, emphasizing their enhanced features:

The KODAK QLED series, available in 50, 55, and 65 inches, integrates Google TV and comes equipped with 4K display, Dolby Vision, and DTS TruSurround sound. Starting prices are set at INR 21,999.

The CA PRO series TVs feature 4K HDR10 displays, Dolby Digital Plus sound, and are priced starting at INR 25,499.

The 9XPRO series, designed with ANDROID 11 and built-in streaming capabilities, offers a starting price of INR 9,899 for its 32-inch model.

Bank Offers for Additional Savings Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering a 10% instant discount for purchases made using selected bank cards and EMI transactions. Participating banks include ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Onecard, and SBI.

Prices Across the Range

Here’s a snapshot of the pricing for various Kodak TV models during the sales:

Entry-Level Prices: 24HDX100S at INR 5,555 329X5051 at INR 9,899

Mid-Range Offers: 43UHDX7XPROBL at INR 19,999 50CAPROGT5012 (Hero Model) at INR 25,499

High-End Devices: 65MT5033 at INR 46,999 75MT5044 at INR 99,999



Industry Perspective

Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), shared his views on the upcoming sales: “The IPL season is a celebratory time for cricket enthusiasts globally. Our partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart are about more than just transactions; they are about providing enriched experiences to our customers through innovative technology and meaningful engagement.”