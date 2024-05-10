Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from Croma

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the love and dedication of mothers around the world. This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 12, 2024. If you are still searching for the perfect gift, Croma offers a variety of last-minute options to make sure your mother feels special and appreciated.

Key Highlights:

Mother’s Day 2024 is on May 12th, a perfect occasion to honor mothers.

Croma presents a range of practical gift ideas suitable for last-minute shoppers.

Products range from massagers and smartwatches to stylish laptop bags and hair dryers.

Perfect Gifts for Every Mom

Relaxation and Wellness Gifts: For mothers who deserve relaxation, consider the Croma Foot Massager priced at INR 11,990. This device features three massage modes: scrapping, heating, and air pressure, aimed at soothing tired feet. Similarly, the Croma Full Body Mini Massager Gun and Croma Rotary Massager offer targeted relief from daily stress and are available for INR 6,990 and INR 7,999, respectively.

Tech-Savvy Gifts: For the tech-savvy mom, the Croma Velocity Smartwatch and Croma Stride Smartwatch are excellent choices. Priced at INR 2994 and INR 1999 respectively, these watches feature Bluetooth calling and comprehensive fitness tracking, making them stylish and functional for everyday use.

Fashion and Convenience: The Croma Polyurethane Leather Sling Bag for 14-inch laptops offers a blend of style and practicality, priced at INR 1399. For everyday beauty needs, the Croma Hair Dryer, available for INR 799, provides salon-worthy hair styling with its two heat settings and dual voltage capabilities.

Shop at Croma for a Heartfelt Gift

Discover these thoughtful and practical gifts at Croma stores, on the website croma.com, and through Tata Neu. Choosing the right gift from Croma can convey your deep appreciation and love, making this Mother’s Day memorable.