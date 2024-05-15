LG Launches 2024 OLED and QNED AI TVs in India with Smarter Features

LG Electronics India launches its 2024 OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs with advanced AI capabilities, enhanced gaming features, and immersive audio.

LG Electronics India today announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 lineup of OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs. These televisions, showcased earlier this year at CES 2024, are set to redefine home entertainment with their cutting-edge AI capabilities and enhanced audiovisual experiences.

AI-Powered Performance: The Next Generation of Televisions

The standout feature of the 2024 lineup is the integration of LG’s advanced Alpha 9 Gen 6 AI processor. This powerhouse enables a fourfold increase in AI performance compared to previous models. The AI Picture Pro feature with AI Super Upscaling delivers stunning visuals, while AI Sound Pro creates an immersive audio experience with virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.

Diverse Range of Options to Cater to Every Need

LG’s 2024 range comprises OLED evo G4, C4, and B4 series models, as well as QNED MiniLED (QNED90T) and QNED88T, QNED82T options. This diverse selection caters to a wide range of consumer preferences, with screen sizes ranging from a compact 42 inches to an impressive 97 inches.

Gaming and Entertainment Features to Elevate the Experience

For gamers, the new TVs offer a host of features that promise a thrilling experience. These include a 4K 144Hz refresh rate, comprehensive HDMI 2.1 features, and Game Optimizer for easy switching between display presets tailored to different genres. The TVs also support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync technologies, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for smooth gameplay.

Movie enthusiasts will appreciate the TVs’ ability to dynamically tone map HDR content, ensuring optimal picture quality regardless of the viewing environment. The Filmmaker Mode further enhances the cinematic experience by presenting movies as the director intended.

WebOS: Smart and Intuitive

The 2024 lineup runs on LG’s latest WebOS platform, offering a user-friendly interface with improved features. Notably, LG has introduced its WebOS Re:New program, guaranteeing operating system upgrades for the next five years, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and improvements for years to come.

Pricing and Availability

The 2024 LG OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs are available at prices starting from INR 119,990. Consumers can purchase these TVs from LG’s extensive network of retail partners across India.

The Future of Home Entertainment

With its 2024 lineup, LG Electronics India has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of home entertainment. The new OLED evo AI and QNED AI TVs promise to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience, combining stunning visuals, immersive audio, and intelligent features that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.