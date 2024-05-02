LinkedIn Launches In-App Puzzle Games to Enhance User Engagement

Discover LinkedIn's new strategy to boost engagement: introducing in-app puzzle games like "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb" to blend fun with professional networking.

LinkedIn, traditionally known for its professional networking, is now entering the gaming arena with a suite of in-app puzzle games. This strategic move aims to increase user engagement by integrating entertainment with professional networking. The initiative includes games like “Queens,” “Inference,” and “Crossclimb,” which are designed to foster interaction and competition among users and companies​​.

A New Twist on Professional Networking

The introduction of games on LinkedIn is part of a broader effort to transform the platform into a more versatile hub, not just for job seekers and professionals but also as a place for casual engagement and fun. These games could potentially influence how companies are perceived on the platform, as scores from these games might impact company rankings within the LinkedIn environment​.

Leveraging the Popularity of Puzzles

The decision to incorporate games follows the widespread popularity of simple, addictive puzzle games like Wordle, which have proven successful on other platforms. LinkedIn is tapping into this trend to keep users returning daily, aiming to blend the allure of casual gaming with the platform’s professional focus​​.

Strategic Move Amidst Evolving Social Media Landscape

LinkedIn’s pivot towards gaming comes at a time when the social media landscape is rapidly changing. With platforms like TikTok and the former Twitter (now X) reshaping user expectations for content and engagement, LinkedIn is positioning itself to capture the interest of a broader audience. This includes those who might be looking for more from their social media platforms than just news updates or professional networking​​.

As LinkedIn expands its features to include gaming, it continues to evolve, aiming to meet the diverse needs and interests of its over one billion users. While the full impact of these games on professional networking remains to be seen, LinkedIn is clearly aiming to make its platform more engaging and fun, potentially changing how we think about professional networking sites​​.