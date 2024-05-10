Lotus Electronics Launches “Twin & Win” Mother’s Day Contest

Lotus Electronics, a major electronics retailer in Central India, is hosting a “Twin & Win” contest to celebrate Mother’s Day. This contest allows participants to twin with their mothers in matching outfits and offers a chance to win a hair dryer.

Key Highlights:

Participation Method: Participants are required to wear matching outfits with their mothers, take a photo, and share it on Instagram or Facebook with a tag to Lotus Electronics.

How to Participate

To enter the contest, participants need to:

Dress Alike: Wear coordinated outfits with your mother to emphasize your bond.

Terms and Conditions

The “Twin & Win” contest is exclusively digital, hosted by Lotus Electronics. Interested parties must share their photos on the designated social media platforms and tag the store’s official account. The winners will be chosen through a random draw and announced subsequently.

For additional details and updates, participants can visit the Lotus Electronics website or follow their social media pages.

