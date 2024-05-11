Microsoft Tests Customizable Floating Widgets in Windows 11 Start Menu

Discover Microsoft's new customizable floating widgets in Windows 11 Start menu, enhancing personalization and functionality for users.

Microsoft is ushering in an era of enhanced customization for Windows 11 users by introducing new features to the Start menu’s Widgets board. This initiative aims to provide users with greater control over their desktop environments, streamlining interfaces and improving overall functionality.

Expanded Customization Options

The recent updates to Windows 11 have introduced customizable floating widgets in the Start menu. This feature allows users to have a more personalized interaction with the system by adjusting the Widgets board settings to suit their preferences.

Enhancing User Experience

The key highlight of this update is the ability to disable the default news feed on the Widgets board, which many users found cluttered their workspace. Now, with the new settings, users can choose to display only the widgets they find useful, such as weather updates, calendar events, or sports scores, without the distraction of unsolicited news content.

How to Customize Your Widgets Board

To customize the Widgets board:

Access the Widgets board by clicking the weather icon or pressing Win + W. Open the settings using the gear icon. Select the “Show or hide feeds” option and toggle off the Microsoft Start to disable the news feed.

User Feedback and Future Prospects

The response to these changes has been overwhelmingly positive, with users appreciating the cleaner and more focused user interface. Microsoft’s commitment to listening to user feedback and continuously updating features reflects its dedication to improving the Windows 11 experience.

Microsoft’s latest updates to the Windows 11 Start menu widgets enhance functionality and user autonomy, signaling a significant improvement in how users interact with their operating systems.