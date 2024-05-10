Moto Buds+ and Moto Buds TWS Enter Indian Market: Premium Features and Competitive Pricing

Motorola's new Moto Buds+ and Buds TWS offer noise cancellation, premium sound, and long battery life. Get details on features and pricing.

Motorola has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of two new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds – the Moto Buds+ and the Moto Buds. These new offerings cater to different budgets and priorities, both promising a well-rounded audio experience with impressive features.

Moto Buds+: Premium Sound, Tuned by Bose

The Moto Buds+ stand out as the more premium offering, boasting of a collaboration with renowned audio brand Bose for sound tuning. Designed to deliver a rich and immersive audio experience, they feature dual dynamic drivers – an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter – for a wide frequency range.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a key highlight of the Moto Buds+, promising up to 50dB noise reduction for distraction-free listening. An additional transparency mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

Moto Buds: Enhanced Audio with Dolby Atmos

The Moto Buds offer a compelling value proposition, providing a blend of features and affordability. They include dynamic 12.4mm drivers that work in tandem with Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced spatial audio experience. While they lack the dual driver setup of the Moto Buds+, the Moto Buds still promise a well-balanced sound profile. Additionally, these earphones feature ANC capabilities for focused listening sessions.

Features & Battery Life

Both the Moto Buds+ and Moto Buds come equipped with triple microphones for clear voice calls. IPX5 water resistance ensures protection against rain and sweat, making them suitable for workouts. Motorola claims up to a combined 24 hours of battery life on the Moto Buds+ and up to 18 hours on the Moto Buds with their respective charging cases.

Pricing & Availability

The Moto Buds+ are priced at Rs. 9,999 and are available in Beach Sand and Forest Grey color options. The Moto Buds come with a more affordable price tag of Rs. 4,999 and are offered in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Starlight Blue colors. Both earbuds are now available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart, with introductory discounts available for ICICI Bank credit cardholders.

Expanding TWS Segment

Motorola’s latest TWS additions present strong contenders in an increasingly competitive Indian audio market. The Moto Buds+ target users seeking premium audio and effective noise cancellation, while the Moto Buds are a compelling choice for those seeking a balanced experience at an attractive price point.