Motorola Launches New Moto Buds in India with Bose Collaboration

Motorola has introduced its latest true wireless stereo offerings, the moto buds and moto buds+, to the Indian market. This launch marks a significant step in expanding the company’s product line beyond smartphones, incorporating accessories that integrate seamlessly into the Moto ecosystem. This integration enhances consumer experiences by providing dynamic and high-quality audio solutions.

Key Highlights:

The moto buds+ feature Sound by Bose, delivering advanced audio clarity with Active Noise Cancellation and EQ tuning.

Users can experience immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and head-tracking technologies.

The devices offer up to 42 hours of playtime, with the moto buds+ supporting wireless charging.

Available in a range of Pantone curated colors, the earbuds are designed with water repellent capabilities, ideal for use in various weather conditions.

The products will be available for purchase starting May 15, 2024, on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart.

Introduction of Advanced Audio Technology The moto buds+ are the first in the segment to be certified by Bose, integrating Bose’s expertise in sound optimization. This collaboration between Motorola and Bose aims to set a new benchmark for audio experiences in wireless devices. The moto buds+ are equipped with dual dynamic drivers for rich, detailed sound and include features such as Adaptive Noise Cancellation, which adjusts based on the surrounding environment.

Enhanced Listening Experience Both models, the moto buds and moto buds+, offer significant advancements in audio technology. The moto buds+ supports Dolby Atmos for a multi-dimensional sound experience and includes Dolby Head Tracking to recalibrate sound as the user’s head moves, ensuring a consistent audio experience.

Design and Durability The earbuds come in stylish designs and are built to withstand the elements, thanks to their IP54 and IPX4 water repellent ratings. This makes them suitable for a variety of activities, from jogging in light rain to handling accidental spills.

Executive Commentary Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director of Mobile Business Group – India at Motorola, commented on the launch: “With the introduction of the moto buds and moto buds+, we are enhancing the way consumers experience sound. Our partnership with Bose and the inclusion of features like Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio exemplify our commitment to innovation in the audio space.”

Pricing and Availability The moto buds+ are initially priced at INR 9,999, with a promotional bank discount lowering the effective price to INR 7,999. The moto buds are priced at INR 4,999, with a discount bringing the price down to INR 3,999. These offers are available for a limited time through ICICI Bank credit cards.

For more details on the products, visit Motorola’s official pages on Flipkart and the Motorola website.