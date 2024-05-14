Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra: Specs and Pricing Revealed

Discover the latest specs and pricing details for the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, set to launch mid-2024 with advanced features and competitive pricing.

Motorola is gearing up to release its latest foldable smartphones, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. These devices aim to build on the success of the Razr 40 series, offering enhanced features and competitive pricing. Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect from these upcoming models.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications

Design and Display The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 2500 nits, ensuring vibrant and clear visuals. Additionally, the screen features a 165 Hz refresh rate, which provides a smooth user experience. A secondary outer display is also present, making notifications and quick tasks more accessible.

Performance Under the hood, the Razr 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12 GB of RAM. This configuration promises efficient multitasking and a seamless performance, even with demanding applications. The device offers 512 GB of internal storage, but it does not support expandable storage via a microSD card.

Camera For photography enthusiasts, the Razr 50 Ultra comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50 MP sensors. The primary camera includes optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture sharp and steady shots. The front camera is a 32 MP sensor, suitable for high-quality selfies and video calls. The device supports 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Battery and Charging The smartphone is equipped with a 4000 mAh battery, supporting both rapid and wireless charging. This battery capacity is expected to provide a full day of use on a single charge, depending on usage patterns.

Other Features The Razr 50 Ultra includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and connectivity options such as 5G, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. However, it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications

While detailed specs for the Razr 50 are less comprehensive, it is expected to feature a similar design with slightly lower specifications compared to the Ultra model. It will likely cater to users looking for a premium experience at a more affordable price point.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is anticipated to be priced around €1,200 (approximately $1,292), similar to the Razr 40 Ultra’s launch price but with upgraded specifications. In India, the expected price is around ₹89,990. The Razr 50, being a more budget-friendly option, is expected to be priced lower, though specific details are not yet available.

Both models are expected to be available in multiple color options, including blue, green, and Peach Fuzz. The official release is likely to be around mid-2024, aligning with the first anniversary of the Razr 40 Ultra.

Motorola’s upcoming foldables aim to compete with other premium foldable smartphones in the market, offering users a blend of innovative design and robust performance.