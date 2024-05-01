Noise Launches New TWS Earbuds with Extended Playtime

Noise, a prominent name in India’s smartwatch and lifestyle tech industry, has unveiled the Noise Pop Buds, the latest addition to its lineup of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. Priced competitively at INR 999, these earbuds feature a Flip-Top design and are available for purchase on Flipkart.

Key Highlights:

Extended Battery Life: Offers up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Offers up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. Quick Charging: Instacharge™ technology provides 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

Instacharge™ technology provides 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Vivid Color Options: Available in Moon Pop, Steel Pop, Forest Pop, and Lilac Pop.

Available in Moon Pop, Steel Pop, Forest Pop, and Lilac Pop. Advanced Technology: Includes 10mm drivers, Quad Mic ENC, Bluetooth 5.3, and low latency up to 40ms.

Detailed Features and Design

The Noise Pop Buds are designed with a unique Flip-Top case, intended to cater to the fashion-forward and active individuals. These buds come equipped with 10mm drivers and Quad Mic ENC technology, ensuring clear and immersive sound quality across various forms of entertainment like music, games, and movies.

With Bluetooth 5.3 and HyperSync technology, the earbuds promise seamless audio-visual synchronization, enhancing the user experience. Additionally, the earbuds are designed to be durable with IPX5 water resistance and Type-C charging, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Lifestyle and Utility

The Noise Pop Buds are not just about style; they also focus on functionality. The earbuds’ long battery life and quick charging capability ensure that users can enjoy extended periods of listening without frequent recharges.

This latest product from Noise is poised to make a significant impact in the affordable tech wearables market, combining style, functionality, and technology in a compact, cost-effective package.