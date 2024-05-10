OnePlus Expands Access to Products with JioMart Digital Partnership

Explore the enhanced partnership between OnePlus and JioMart Digital, offering wider access to OnePlus devices across India.

OnePlus has expanded its partnership with JioMart Digital, enhancing the availability of its products across JioMart Digital’s extensive network of over 63,000 retail stores in more than 2000 cities and towns throughout India.

Extended Reach : OnePlus devices to be more accessible in over 2000 cities and towns.

: OnePlus devices to be more accessible in over 2000 cities and towns. Retail Growth : Partnership aims to increase presence in tier 3 and 4 cities.

: Partnership aims to increase presence in tier 3 and 4 cities. Consumer Experience: Customers to have first-hand experience of OnePlus products in numerous retail outlets.

OnePlus and JioMart Digital have significantly broadened their collaborative efforts, making OnePlus products more readily available to a wider audience across India. This collaboration aims to enhance consumer access to the latest technology in numerous cities, especially focusing on expanding into tier 3 and 4 locations.

Strategic Expansion and Consumer Benefits

Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales at OnePlus India, remarked, “Our sustained retail partnership with JioMart Digital has been fundamental in broadening our reach across the nation, enriching consumer experiences and strengthening our connection with the community. With the expansion of the JioMart Digital store network, our consumers will benefit greatly from the increased availability and personalized experience of our products.”

The partnership not only aims to deepen market penetration but also to empower local retailers by providing them with access to innovative products, thereby enhancing the overall consumer technology landscape in India.

Recent Launches and Product Availability

In a recent development, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE4, introducing two new variants to the market. The 8+128GB variant is priced at INR 24,999, and the 8+256GB variant at INR 26,999. These models are available in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome colors, catering to diverse consumer preferences.