OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Get an 80W Phone with Great Features Up to Rs 19,900 Exchange Offer

Discover the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 80W fast charging and great features. Avail up to Rs 19,900 exchange offer now!

OnePlus has introduced the Nord 2T 5G, a mid-range smartphone that combines solid performance, fast charging, and a competitive price. Available with a significant exchange offer of up to Rs 19,900, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is an attractive option for users looking to upgrade their devices without breaking the bank.

Key Features and Specifications

Design and Display

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a sleek design with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and an enhanced viewing experience. The display also supports HDR10+, ensuring vibrant colors and excellent contrast when streaming HDR content​.

Performance

Under the hood, the Nord 2T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, making it the first device to feature this processor. This octa-core chipset is built on a 6nm process and offers good performance for day-to-day tasks and gaming. The phone comes with two RAM options, 8GB and 12GB, paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage​​.

Camera System

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The 32MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. The camera system supports 4K video recording at 30fps and includes features like AI Scene Recognition and a natural bokeh effect for close-up shots​.

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features of the Nord 2T 5G is its 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, which can charge the 4500mAh battery from 0 to 100% in about 27 minutes. This rapid charging capability ensures that you spend less time tethered to an outlet and more time using your phone​.

Software and Updates

The Nord 2T 5G runs on OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13. This latest software update brings a host of new features and improvements, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. Users can expect regular updates and security patches to keep their device up-to-date​​.

Exchange Offer and Pricing

OnePlus is offering an attractive exchange deal on the Nord 2T 5G, where customers can get up to Rs 19,900 off by trading in their old smartphones. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 33,999. This makes the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade without spending a fortune​.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers a balanced mix of performance, camera capabilities, and fast charging at a reasonable price point. The exchange offer makes it even more accessible, allowing users to get their hands on a capable and stylish smartphone without a hefty investment. Whether you’re a casual user or a gamer, the Nord 2T 5G is worth considering for its well-rounded feature set and value for money.