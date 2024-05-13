OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Impending Launch Rumors Heighten as BIS Certification Surfaces

Discover the latest on the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite's rumored features, from its AMOLED display and Snapdragon chipset to its potential launch timeline, following recent BIS certification.

The smartphone industry is buzzing with anticipation as recent developments hint at the imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. This article delves into the latest updates surrounding this much-awaited device, including certification listings and speculated features.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: An Overview

OnePlus is poised to continue its Nord series with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, a potential successor to the popular Nord CE 3 Lite. The device recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that a launch in India might be on the horizon.

Key Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the previous model’s LCD panel. It will likely incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, supporting advanced connectivity and improved performance over its predecessor. It’s anticipated to offer configurations up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, catering to various user needs from basic to intensive usage.

The camera setup might include a dual-lens arrangement with a 50MP primary sensor complemented by a 2MP secondary lens, alongside a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Market Positioning and Price

With an anticipated starting price around ₹20,000, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is positioned as a mid-range smartphone that doesn’t skimp on features. It appears to offer a balanced combination of performance, aesthetics, and camera capabilities, making it a strong contender in its segment.

Battery and Charging

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be equipped with a robust 5500mAh battery, supporting 33W fast charging, which ensures quick power-ups and extended usage times.

Launch and Availability

While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the launch date, the BIS certification suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be introduced to the market soon, possibly aligning with the company’s typical release cycle observed in previous years.