OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nord CE3: A Detailed Comparison of What’s New

Explore the detailed comparison between OnePlus Nord CE4 and Nord CE3, highlighting key upgrades in performance, battery, and more to see if it's worth the upgrade.

OnePlus has made a splash in the mid-range smartphone market with the release of the OnePlus Nord CE4. This latest addition to the popular Nord series offers compelling upgrades over its predecessor, the Nord CE3. Let’s dissect the key changes and advancements brought forth by the Nord CE4.The OnePlus Nord series continues to evolve, with the latest model, the OnePlus Nord CE4, building upon the foundations set by its predecessor, the Nord CE3. This article delves into the nuances that differentiate these two models, highlighting the improvements and considering whether an upgrade is necessary.

Design and Display

While the Nord CE4 retains a similar design language to its predecessor, one notable addition is the Aqua Touch functionality. This feature allows users to seamlessly operate the phone’s touchscreen even with wet hands – a significant upgrade for those who frequently use their phones outdoors or in the kitchen. Both phones share a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a fluid user experience.

Both models feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, but the Nord CE4 introduces an “Always-On” display feature and enhances HDR capabilities with ProXDR, promising better visual clarity and color accuracy. The design remains sleek, with minor adjustments in dimensions and weight that are barely noticeable, maintaining a modern and ergonomic feel​ .

Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the Nord CE4 boasts a clear advantage with the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. This marks an upgrade over the Snapdragon 782G found in the Nord CE3. Expect enhanced performance and power efficiency with the updated chipset, making the CE4 a better choice for multitasking and demanding mobile games.

In benchmark testing, the Nord CE4 shows a noticeable improvement in performance. For instance, on AnTuTu benchmarks, it scores approximately 22% higher than its predecessor, indicating enhanced CPU and GPU capabilities​ .

Camera

The camera setup is where OnePlus has streamlined things for the Nord CE4. It features a dual rear camera configuration: a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. This contrasts with the Nord CE3’s triple camera system which included an additional 2MP macro sensor. While less versatile on paper, the core camera capabilities of the CE4 should remain strong.

Battery and Charging

The OnePlus Nord CE4 scores a significant win in the battery department, featuring a larger 5,500mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh battery in the CE3. Moreover, it supports faster 100W SuperVOOC charging for a quicker top-up. OnePlus claims the CE4 can go from 0-100 percent in around 29 minutes.

Software

The Nord CE4 ships with the latest Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, offering a streamlined interface and new customization options. The Nord CE3 launched with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to launch with a slightly higher price tag compared to the Nord CE3. However, the exact pricing will vary depending on memory and storage configurations.The pricing reflects the enhancements, with the Nord CE4 starting at approximately ₹24,998, which is a bit higher than the Nord CE3’s launch price of ₹18,999. This price increase is justified by the various upgrades in hardware and features​.

The Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE4 delivers meaningful upgrades over the Nord CE3. It offers a more powerful processor, improved battery life with faster charging, a unique water-resistant touchscreen, and the latest Android software. Those looking for a solid mid-range contender should keep the Nord CE4 on their radar, especially if performance and longevity are key priorities.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 offers several incremental but valuable improvements over the Nord CE3, particularly in terms of processing power, battery life, and charging technology. For users seeking the latest technology and those who use their phone intensively, the Nord CE4 presents a compelling upgrade. However, for Nord CE3 users whose needs are adequately met, the differences, while notable, might not necessitate an immediate switch.