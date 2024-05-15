OnePlus Open 2 Launch Delayed to 2025; Expected to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

OnePlus Open 2 launch delayed to 2025, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Discover expected specs, features, and market impact.

The highly anticipated OnePlus Open 2, initially slated for a 2024 release, has been delayed to 2025. This news has stirred considerable interest and speculation, especially regarding its expected features, including the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Here’s an in-depth look at what to expect from this delayed but promising device.

Reasons for the Delay

The OnePlus Open 2’s launch has been pushed to 2025 primarily due to supply chain issues and the need to refine its hardware and software integration. OnePlus aims to ensure that the device meets high standards of performance and user experience, which has necessitated this delay.

Key Features and Specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

The OnePlus Open 2 is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to bring significant improvements in processing power and efficiency. Qualcomm’s new custom Oryon CPU architecture and enhanced neural processing capabilities are anticipated to make this chipset a powerhouse for future devices​​.

Display and Design

The OnePlus Open 2 will likely retain the design elements that made its predecessor popular, including a near-crease-free foldable display. The main screen is expected to be a 7.82-inch LTPO3 Flexi-fluid AMOLED with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and smooth transitions​.

Camera System

OnePlus’s collaboration with Hasselblad is set to continue, with the Open 2 expected to feature advanced camera technologies. Although specific details are sparse, the integration of Sony’s new LYTIA sensors is anticipated, promising superior photo and video capabilities​.

Battery and Charging

The battery capacity is rumored to be around 5000mAh, which would mark a significant improvement over its predecessor. There is also speculation about the inclusion of faster wired charging, possibly exceeding 80W, and the much-requested addition of wireless charging​.

Software

The OnePlus Open 2 will launch with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, with a subsequent update to Android 15 expected. OnePlus is focusing on delivering a polished software experience right out of the box, addressing past criticisms of software bugs and lag​.

Price and Availability

The price of the OnePlus Open 2 remains a mystery, but it is expected to be competitive within the foldable market, possibly around the $1500 mark. This pricing strategy aims to make the device accessible while offering premium features and performance​.

Market Impact and Expectations

The delay of the OnePlus Open 2 to 2025 positions it strategically against other flagship foldable devices set to release around the same time. With the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and other advanced features, OnePlus is poised to make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone market. Consumers and tech enthusiasts eagerly await further announcements and detailed specifications as the launch date approaches.

While the delay of the OnePlus Open 2 to 2025 may be disappointing to some, the promise of cutting-edge technology and refined performance makes the wait worthwhile. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at its core and a host of anticipated features, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to be a formidable competitor in the next generation of foldable smartphones.