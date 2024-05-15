Oppo Reno 12 Series Poised to Launch May 23rd: What We Know So Far

Oppo Reno 12 series launches on May 23rd with Dimensity chipsets, 50MP cameras, and 80W fast charging. Get the latest details on features, specs, and expected pricing.

The Oppo Reno 12 series is set to make its debut on May 23rd, following a series of teasers and leaks that have generated significant buzz around the upcoming smartphones. With its predecessor, the Reno 11 series, having launched in India earlier this year, expectations are high for the Reno 12 lineup.

Design and Display

Oppo has officially revealed the design and color options for the Reno 12 series, showcasing a sleek and modern aesthetic. The phones are expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

Performance and Processor

Under the hood, the Reno 12 is rumored to be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 8250 chipset, while the Reno 12 Pro is expected to boast the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. Both chipsets are anticipated to deliver robust performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth gaming experiences.

Camera Capabilities

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Reno 12 series is its camera setup. The Reno 12 Pro is rumored to feature a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. This configuration is expected to offer versatility and impressive photography capabilities, catering to both casual users and photography enthusiasts.

Battery and Charging

The Reno 12 series is speculated to pack a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage even with demanding tasks. Additionally, the phones are expected to support 80W fast charging, enabling users to quickly recharge their devices and minimize downtime.

Software and Additional Features

The Reno 12 series is likely to run on Android 14 with ColorOS 14 on top, offering a user-friendly interface and a host of software optimizations. The Reno 12 Pro might also introduce a unique feature: network-free Bluetooth calling, leveraging short-range communication technology for calls without relying on cellular networks.

Launch and Availability

While the official pricing details for the Reno 12 series are yet to be announced, leaks suggest that the base model could be priced around ₹32,990. As the launch date approaches, Oppo is expected to unveil more information regarding pricing, availability, and additional features.

The Oppo Reno 12 series is shaping up to be a compelling addition to the smartphone market, with its promising features and specifications. As we await the official launch on May 23rd, it’s clear that Oppo is aiming to deliver a well-rounded package that caters to a wide range of users, from casual smartphone users to photography enthusiasts.