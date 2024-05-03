POCO F6 Series Launch Imminent: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Power Expected, Pro Model Hinted

Smartphone enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as leaks and certifications suggest the POCO F6 series will launch soon, potentially offering cutting-edge performance and a possible Pro version.

POCO F6: Powerhouse in the Making

The standard POCO F6 has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, hinting at an imminent global launch. Geekbench listings reveal that the phone could be powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which promises even greater performance than the current flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The POCO F6 is also tipped to arrive with Android 14 OS and a generous 12GB of RAM, making it a true multitasking powerhouse.

POCO F6 Pro: A Surprise Contender?

While the standard POCO F6 is grabbing headlines, rumors are swirling about a potential Pro model joining the lineup. The POCO F6 Pro previously surfaced on a Thailand certification site, suggesting a simultaneous launch of both models. Details about the Pro version are scarce, but it could offer even more powerful specifications for those demanding the absolute best.

Possible Redmi Roots

Industry insiders speculate that the POCO F6 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, a model currently exclusive to China. If true, this hints that the POCO F6 might feature a stunning 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a blazing-fast refresh rate and dazzling peak brightness.

Unleashing Performance

Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will likely be the star of the show for the POCO F6 series. This upgraded chipset promises significant improvements in raw power, efficiency, and AI capabilities. Expect smoother app performance, stunning mobile gaming visuals, and advanced camera features fueled by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

While official launch dates haven’t been announced, the flurry of leaks and certifications suggests the POCO F6 launch is right around the corner. Whether you’re in the market for a performance-driven flagship or a supercharged Pro model, the POCO F6 series promises to deliver a blend of raw power and possible affordability, typical of the POCO brand.