Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform in India

At a recent media event in New Delhi, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, enhancing mobile capabilities for Indian consumers. Alongside, POCO announced that their upcoming POCO F6 will be among the first smartphones in India to utilize this new platform.

Key Highlights:

Supports on-device generative AI and advanced photography features.

Provides hyper-realistic mobile gaming and lossless high-definition sound.

Compatible with a range of AI models, including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

Set to be featured first in POCO’s new F6 model.

Platform Features and Industry Impact

Mobile Platform Capabilities The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 offers a selection of flagship features, supporting powerful on-device AI, an always-sensing ISP, and enhanced connectivity options. These technologies aim to improve creative outputs, entertainment, and productivity for smartphone users.

Industry Collaboration Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India, highlighted the ongoing partnership with POCO, emphasizing a mutual commitment to delivering top-tier smartphone experiences. Saurabh Arora, from Qualcomm India, also noted the platform’s role in boosting mobile capabilities beyond traditional uses, enhancing overall user experience.

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head at POCO, expressed excitement about integrating the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 into their F-series. He emphasized that the inclusion of such high-performance technology in POCO’s devices continues to push the limits of what mid-range smartphones can achieve.

For additional details on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, visit the Qualcomm website and access the product brief.