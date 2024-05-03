Realme Launches Discounts on Smartphones and Accessories During 6th Anniversary Sale

Shop Realme’s 6th Anniversary Sale for big savings on smartphones and accessories from May 1-9 on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.in.

Realme has kicked off its 6th Anniversary Sale, offering significant discounts on a range of smartphones and AIOT products from May 1st to May 9th. The sale is live on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon.in.

Key Highlights:

Special bank offers and coupon discounts available across multiple Realme smartphone models.

Attractive price cuts on AIOT products, including Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro.

The sale spans from the 1st to the 9th of May, coinciding with new product launches.

Sale Details and Offers

Realme’s 6th Anniversary Sale includes various discounts on their latest smartphones. Notable offers include INR 3000 bank offers on all variants of Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and additional coupon discounts on specific models. Other models, such as the Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme P1 5G, also feature considerable coupon and bank discounts across several variants.

The AIOT segment isn’t left out, with discounts up to INR 700 on Realme Buds Air 5 and up to INR 800 on Realme Buds Air 5 Pro when combined with coupon offers.

For those interested in the new Realme NARZO 70 series, the first sale starts on May 1st at midnight, with discounts available on multiple variants of Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, NARZO 70 5G, and NARZO 70x 5G.

Comprehensive Product Offers

Realme’s smartphone lineup includes multiple models with varied memory and storage configurations, providing options for all types of users. From the high-end Realme 12 Pro+ 5G to the more budget-friendly Realme 12x 5G, the sale ensures that potential buyers can choose the best fit for their needs.

The sale also extends to Realme’s AIOT products, like the Realme Buds Air 5 and Buds Air 5 Pro, which are available at reduced prices, making it a good time for customers to upgrade their gadgets.