realme’s 6th Anniversary Sale: Record-breaking Success and Exciting Offers Across Platforms

realme, a prominent smartphone service provider in India, has achieved remarkable success during its 6th-anniversary sale, boasting impressive sales figures and enticing offers across its product range.

Key Highlights:

The realme 12x 5G witnessed exceptional sales during the anniversary sale, surpassing last year’s figures in the same price segment by 6.1 times.

The realme P1 5G emerged as a bestseller in the 15-20K segment on Flipkart.

The realme P1 Pro 5G earned top ratings on Flipkart, establishing itself as the leading curved display smartphone under 20K.

Total sales on realme’s website surged by 3.1 times compared to the previous year, with a significant 43% increase across all online channels combined.

Success in Sales:

The realme 12x 5G, positioned as an entry-level 5G smartphone, experienced an unprecedented surge in sales, outperforming last year’s first-day sales in its price category by a substantial margin. This surge underscores the growing demand for affordable 5G-enabled devices among consumers.

Bestsellers and Ratings:

On Flipkart, the realme P1 5G secured its position as the top-selling smartphone in the 15-20K price range, reflecting its popularity among buyers seeking high-performance devices within this budget. Moreover, the realme P1 Pro 5G received accolades for its exceptional curved display, garnering the highest ratings on the platform in its price segment. These achievements highlight realme’s commitment to delivering quality products tailored to meet diverse consumer preferences.

Increased Online Presence:

realme witnessed a substantial increase in online sales, with the brand’s website recording a remarkable 3.1-fold growth compared to the previous year. Additionally, there was a significant 43% rise in sales across all online channels, reaffirming realme’s strong foothold in the digital marketplace.

Consumer Trust and Milestones:

The outstanding sales performance during the 6th-anniversary sale underscores the trust and confidence consumers place in realme products. These achievements represent significant milestones for the brand, reflecting its continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Exciting Offers:

To celebrate its 6th Anniversary, realme has rolled out enticing offers for customers. From May 1st to May 9th, customers can avail themselves of substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including the realme 12 Pro+ 5G, realme P Series 5G, realme 12x 5G, realme NARZO 70 Series 5G, and realme AIOT products. These offers present an excellent opportunity for consumers to upgrade their devices and experience cutting-edge technology at competitive prices.

In conclusion, realme’s 6th-anniversary sale has not only set new records in sales but also reaffirmed the brand’s position as a frontrunner in the Indian smartphone market, with its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.