Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition Impressions: A Tribute to Football and Technology Enthusiasts

Explore the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition—designed for Messi fans with unique features, available in India from May 15 at INR 34,999.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has introduced the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition, a limited edition smartphone designed to celebrate the spirit of football, particularly the Argentine Football Association and its iconic player, Lionel Messi. This edition marks a unique intersection of technology and sports fandom, catering specifically to fans of Messi and the Argentina national team.

Design and Unboxing Experience

The World Champions Edition is not just a regular smartphone; it’s a collector’s item. The device features a striking blue and white striped back panel inspired by Argentina’s national football team jersey, with Messi’s number ’10’ in gold. The collector’s box includes unique additions like a customized UI themed around Argentine football, a gold-colored SIM ejector pin, a themed USB-C cable, and a blue adapter, all designed to elevate the unboxing experience to something resembling a celebration of Argentina’s football legacy​​.

Hardware and Performance

Internally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition mirrors the specifications of its standard counterpart. It boasts a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor, a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device’s standout feature is its camera system, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. It is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging, promising top-notch performance and longevity​.

Pricing and Availability

Launched as a tribute during the 10th anniversary of Xiaomi’s presence in the Indian market, the World Champions Edition is priced at INR 34,999 with special discounts available, making it an attractive option for both tech enthusiasts and football fans. It will be available for purchase starting May 15 across major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s official retail outlets​.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition is more than just a smartphone; it’s a homage to football, celebrating the sport’s beauty and the legendary status of Lionel Messi. With its sophisticated design elements and robust technical specs, this phone stands out in the crowded smartphone market, offering both a premium user experience and a piece of sports memorabilia.