Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition Launches in India: All You Need to Know

Discover everything about the launch of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition, including features, pricing, and design inspired by the Argentina Football Association.

Today marks a significant milestone in the smartphone industry as Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition in India. This launch not only commemorates Xiaomi’s decade of innovation but also celebrates the passion of football fans, particularly those of the Argentine Football Association.

Launch Details and Live Streaming

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition is set to launch today, April 30, 2024. Fans eager to catch the unveiling can tune into the live stream available on Xiaomi’s official channels and social media platforms. This event promises to showcase not just a new smartphone but a fusion of technology and sports enthusiasm.

Design and Special Features

Reflecting the glory of the Argentine football team, the World Champions Edition sports a distinctive blue and white striped design on its back panel, reminiscent of the team’s jersey. This model comes in a specially designed retail box, packed with unique goodies for fans, enhancing the unboxing experience​.

Technical Specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition maintains the high standards of its predecessors, featuring a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels of 1,800 nits. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, it offers up to 12GB RAM and ample storage options. The device includes a 200MP primary camera and supports 120W fast charging, ensuring that both performance and photography needs are met with cutting-edge technology​​.

Pricing and Availability

The smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, with higher-end models priced up to Rs 35,999. Given the special edition status, these models are slightly more expensive than the standard versions​​.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition is more than just a smartphone; it’s a celebration of football and technology. Ideal for fans of the sport and tech enthusiasts alike, this device merges robust performance with a heart for football, making it a standout release this year.