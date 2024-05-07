Redmi Pad SE Review – Big Value for Budget Users

The tablet market has gained momentum during the pandemic and continues to grow. Xiaomi is one brand that has taken advantage of this trend by introducing both high-end and entry-level tablets, both of which have been very successful.

Building on the original Redmi Pad branding, Xiaomi has now introduced the Redmi Pad SE. This new SE tablet represents a change in approach. It is still a budget-friendly tablet that aims to offer a wide range of features at an affordable price. With a starting price of Rs 12,999, you get the Snapdragon 680 SoC, a large battery, an 11″ display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and many other features. After using the Pad SE for over two weeks, we can confidently address any questions you may have about this tablet. So, let’s dive into our full review.

Design

The Redmi Pad SE closely resembles the regular Redmi Pad in terms of appearance. Its all-metal construction gives it a great feel when held in the hand. The tablet’s flat frame design and even weight distribution create the illusion of it being lighter than its actual weight of 465g. It is also relatively thin, measuring 7.3mm. The corners of the tablet are rounded, despite the flat edges, to prevent them from digging into your hands while using it in either portrait or landscape mode. The Pad comes in three color options: Mint Green, Graphite Gray, and Lavender Purple. For this review, we have the Lavender Purple variant.

When holding the tablet in portrait mode, you will find the buttons placed as follows: the power button at the top, volume rockers on the right, an SD card slot on the left, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The tablet features a quad-speaker configuration for optimal stereo separation, with two speakers placed on the top and two on the bottom.

Unlike the Xiaomi Pad 6, the Redmi Pad SE does not have a 3.5mm audio jack or smart connector pins. However, it does have a 5MP selfie camera on the wider side for better-looking selfies and video calls, as well as an 8MP camera on the rear. The location of the cameras on the tablet is well-positioned.

Display

The Redmi Pad SE boasts a large 11-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 × 1200 pixels and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. With its 90Hz refresh rate display and support for up to a billion colors, this tablet has a slight edge over its competitors. However, it is important to note that unlike the Xiaomi Pad 6, the Redmi Pad SE does not support Dolby Vision or have HDR10+ certification. Nevertheless, its 8-bit screen is still able to display 70% of NTSC content.

Thanks to its 15:9 aspect ratio, the Redmi Pad SE is perfect for gaming, work, and watching videos. Additionally, the Pad’s Widevine L1 certification allows users to enjoy full HD content on popular platforms such as Netflix. The tablet’s quad-speaker setup and Dolby Audio ensure a reliable streaming experience, even for those on a tight budget.

All in all, considering its price, the Redmi Pad SE’s panel seems to be of solid quality. However, it is worth noting that it lacks proper protection, so it is recommended to invest in high-quality tempered glass for added safety.

Software

The Redmi Pad SE comes with MIUI 14 Pad, which is based on Android 13. The software runs smoothly on the Redmi Pad SE, with no stuttering or software bugs during the two weeks of use. Switching between modes is also simple. The Redmi Pad has minimal bloatware, which enhances the user experience.

MIUI is known for its rich features and customization options, in addition to stock Android. The tablet includes features such as floating windows and split screens. While some apps don’t support split-screen, Xiaomi is working with developers to improve the Redmi Pad SE experience. We did notice that the Pad frequently closed background apps due to a minor RAM management issue.

Overall, the current version of MIUI is satisfactory, but the HyperOS update, expected to be available in the coming weeks, will further enhance the experience on the Pad SE.

Performance

The Redmi Pad SE comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is in the same range as the Helio G99 found in the regular Redmi Pad. This means that the Redmi Pad SE can smoothly switch between apps and browse the web. In our review, we tested popular games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9 Legends, and they ran without any issues.

In terms of speed, the Redmi Pad SE delivers respectable benchmark results despite not being overly powerful. The tablet’s display has a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it appear smoother compared to its competitors. Along with these software features, the Pad is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality tablet at an affordable price.

The Redmi Pad SE is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera is mainly used for document scanning, as it has poor dynamic range and slightly washed-out colors. For video chats, you always look directly into the camera because the front camera is located on the right bezel, which is advantageous for taking selfies. The Pad also includes the Focus Frame feature, which works similarly to Centre Stage on iPads by adjusting the frame based on your movements and even expanding the field of view up to 105 degrees.

The Redmi Pad SE is powered by a large 8,000mAh battery. In our tests, the Redmi Pad SE lasted almost 12 hours on a loop test. Due to the size of the display, the tablet can easily last 3-4 days with mixed use between charges, with only a 5% battery loss when in standby mode. Unfortunately, the Pad only supports 10W charging, which is a drawback. With the provided charging brick, it takes over 2 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Redmi Pad SE Review – The Verdict

The Redmi Pad SE occupies a unique position in the budget tablet market. It offers a surprisingly high-quality experience given its price, thanks to its sleek aluminum design, vibrant and spacious display, and satisfactory performance for daily tasks. The inclusion of quad speakers further enhances the multimedia experience, making it an excellent option for casual entertainment.

That being said, the Redmi Pad SE does have its drawbacks. At Rs 12,999, it is a solid choice for individuals in search of a dependable and affordable tablet for entertainment and casual use.