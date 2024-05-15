Samsung Introduces Affordable Waterproof Mobile Phones

Discover Samsung's affordable waterproof phones with prices now within reach. Get the best in durability and performance without breaking the bank.

In a surprising move, Samsung has significantly reduced the prices of its waterproof mobile phones, making advanced features more accessible to a broader audience. This initiative aims to cater to users seeking high-quality, durable smartphones without breaking the bank.

Price Reduction Details

Samsung’s waterproof phones, particularly those in the mid-range segment, have seen notable price drops. One of the standout models is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which now retails at approximately ₹29,499. This model boasts an IP67 rating, providing robust protection against dust and water. The A54 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50 MP main camera, and a 5000 mAh battery, ensuring it meets the needs of most users looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone​.

Another attractive option is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This phone is currently priced at around ₹29,999, down from its original higher price point. The S21 FE comes with an IP68 rating, offering superior water and dust resistance. It includes a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities​​.

Features and Benefits

Water and Dust Resistance

The IP67 and IP68 ratings of these Samsung phones signify their ability to withstand water immersion and dust exposure. Specifically, IP67-rated phones can survive in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes, while IP68-rated phones can handle depths of up to 1.5 meters for the same duration. This makes them ideal for users who need a durable phone for various environments, including those who frequently travel or engage in outdoor activities.

High-Quality Displays

Both the Galaxy A54 5G and S21 FE feature Samsung’s renowned AMOLED technology. The A54 5G has a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and deep contrasts, while the S21 FE’s Dynamic AMOLED display offers even better brightness and color accuracy, enhancing the overall viewing experience​.

Performance and Battery Life

The performance of these phones is also commendable. The Galaxy A54 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, and the S21 FE uses the Snapdragon 888 chipset, both of which provide smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. Additionally, the substantial battery capacities (5000 mAh for the A54 5G and 4500 mAh for the S21 FE) ensure that users can go through their day without worrying about running out of power​​.

Samsung’s decision to make its waterproof smartphones more affordable is a welcome development for consumers. These devices now offer a combination of durability, high performance, and advanced features at more accessible prices, catering to a wider range of users. Whether you need a phone for everyday use, travel, or outdoor activities, Samsung’s waterproof models are now more within reach.