Sony Xperia 10 VI: A Budget Phone with a Blend of Old-School Charm and Drawbacks

Discover the pros and cons of the Sony Xperia 10 VI, a budget phone with impressive battery life, a classic 21:9 display, but outdated performance and camera features.

Sony has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Xperia 10 VI, continuing its tradition of offering a blend of appealing features and some notable drawbacks. The phone aims to cater to budget-conscious consumers who appreciate certain classic smartphone attributes but might have to compromise on a few modern conveniences.

Design and Display

The Xperia 10 VI retains Sony’s distinctive design, featuring a tall and narrow 21:9 aspect ratio display, which is ideal for watching widescreen movies. The 6.1-inch OLED screen offers Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and deep blacks. However, it sticks with a 60Hz refresh rate, which feels outdated compared to the smoother 90Hz or 120Hz displays found in competitors like the Google Pixel 7a and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G​.

Performance

Under the hood, the Xperia 10 VI is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. This setup ensures adequate performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming, but it falls short compared to its rivals. The Snapdragon 695, while efficient, does not match the speed and responsiveness of newer processors found in similarly priced devices.

Battery Life

One of the Xperia 10 VI’s standout features is its impressive battery life. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery, which can easily last up to two days on a single charge under moderate usage. This longevity is partly due to the energy-efficient processor and the 60Hz display. However, charging speeds are relatively slow, and there is no charger included in the box, which may be inconvenient for some users​​.

Camera Performance

The Xperia 10 VI is equipped with a versatile triple camera setup, including a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. While the main camera delivers decent shots in good lighting conditions, the overall camera performance is mixed. The ultra-wide lens tends to produce warmer colors and struggles with edge distortion in complex scenes. Night photography is not its strong suit either, with the ultra-wide lens yielding grainy and blurry images. Nonetheless, the telephoto lens provides useful 2x optical zoom capabilities, a rare feature in this price range​​.

Audio and Software

Sony has kept the 3.5mm headphone jack, catering to audiophiles who prefer wired headphones. The phone also supports LDAC for high-resolution audio over Bluetooth. Running on Android 13, the Xperia 10 VI offers a clean and almost stock Android experience, with minimal bloatware and intuitive navigation. However, the Side Sense feature, which allows quick access to apps by double-tapping the screen edge, remains inconsistent in its functionality​​.

Pricing and Competition

Priced at approximately $485, the Xperia 10 VI finds itself in a competitive segment filled with capable alternatives. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, with its 120Hz AMOLED display and robust performance, and the Google Pixel 7a, known for its excellent camera and software support, are formidable competitors. While the Xperia 10 VI excels in battery life and offers a unique display aspect ratio, it lags behind in terms of raw performance and modern display features​.

The Sony Xperia 10 VI is a budget phone that sticks to some old-school principles, offering great battery life, a headphone jack, and a distinctive display. However, its outdated refresh rate, modest performance, and inconsistent camera quality might be deal-breakers for some. For those who prioritize battery longevity and a clean Android experience, the Xperia 10 VI remains a solid choice in the budget segment.