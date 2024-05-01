Tech Mahindra and Atento Forge Partnership for AI-Driven Business Solutions

Tech Mahindra and Atento have announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing comprehensive business transformation solutions using Generative AI technologies. This collaboration aims to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency for global enterprises.

Key Highlights:

Partnership to focus on delivering end-to-end business transformation services using Generative AI.

Services aimed at global markets, including the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The collaboration combines Tech Mahindra’s global reach with Atento’s expertise in customer experience solutions in Latin America.

Delivering Enhanced Business Solutions

Tech Mahindra and Atento aim to merge their expertise to offer a range of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions. This partnership is expected to cover more than 50 languages, providing scalable and agile business processes designed to enhance digital customer experiences (CX).

Birendra Sen, Business Head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, stated, “The collaboration with Atento reinforces our commitment to innovating and expanding our services to meet the dynamic needs of our customers globally, especially in key regions such as the United States and Europe.”

The services will include advanced technologies such as GenAI, automation, analytics, and conversational AI, focusing on creating a robust operating system and model that promotes efficient and customer-centric business processes.

Strategic Growth and Expansion

Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, highlighted the strategic importance of the alliance, stating, “This partnership with Tech Mahindra represents a crucial step in Atento’s strategy to lead in business transformation outsourcing by enriching our client services throughout their CX transformation journey.”

This partnership is set to enhance the position of both companies in the global market, leveraging Tech Mahindra’s extensive network of over 55 delivery centers across 15 countries and Atento’s strong presence in Latin America.

Conclusion

The Tech Mahindra-Atento partnership marks a significant step in using AI-driven solutions to power global business transformation efforts, focusing on customer satisfaction and operational excellence.